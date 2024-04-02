The Advance Group Expands Operations into South Florida with new warehouse in Fort Lauderdale
The Advance Group and its companies, Sorensen Moving & Storage, Sorensen Logistics and Molloy Moving & Storage, renowned providers of commercial and residential relocation, installation, technology and warehousing solutions, proudly announces its expansion into the vibrant markets of South Florida. With a new location in the heart of Fort Lauderdale, the company is poised to enhance its services and cater to the growing demands of the Florida business boom.
Anthony Parziale, CEO of The Advance Group, expressed his enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, "We are thrilled to extend our footprint into South Florida. Prior to our acquisition of Sorensen in Melbourne & Orlando, my sights have been set on South Florida and I am excited to support this massive boom in the sunshine state!" Jeff Silverstein, CRO of The Advance Group, adds, “This was a natural next step for our organization and with all the movement down in SoFlo, we had to hang a shingle. I have been laser focused on our growth and this move unlocks tremendous potential!”
With recent approval from the UniGroup board to fly the Mayflower flag in Fort Lauderdale, the new facility, scheduled to be operational around July 15, 2024, represents a significant milestone for The Advance Group. This expansion will augment the company’s warehousing and storage capacity in Florida to roughly 250,000 square feet, further solidifying its position as a leading player in Florida. With existing facilities in Orlando and Melbourne, Florida, New York, and New Jersey, the company’s warehouse footprint represents nearly a half a million square feet, strengthening The Advance
Group’s capacity across all strategic locations.
KJ Kennedy, COO at The Advance Group, commented, “Our team couldn’t be more fired up! We’re also seeking talent in the South Florida region from labor to sales executives. If you want to join a winning team with great culture and high energy, ping me on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/kjkennedy2/) for opportunities.”
To support its expanding operations, The Advance Group is actively recruiting for critical positions. Opportunities include roles in sales, operations, and warehouse management. The company encourages individuals seeking rewarding careers in the logistics and moving industry to explore these openings.
For more information about career opportunities and to learn more about The Advance Group's services, please visit our newly updated website at https://theadvancegrp.com. Interested applicants can submit their resumes to careers@theadvancegrp.com.
About The Advance Group:
The Advance Group is a leading provider of commercial and residential relocation, installation, technology, and warehousing solutions. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, the company delivers comprehensive services to businesses across various industries. With strategic locations in New York, New Jersey, Orlando, Melbourne, and now, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, The Advance Group continues to expand its footprint and uphold its reputation as a trusted partner in logistics.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Terri Orban, Marketing Director
