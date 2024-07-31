COMMISSIONER MILLER ANNOUNCES HOME-DELIVERED MEAL GRANT APPLICATION

Applications are open from September 1, 2024, to November 1, 2024

Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced that applications for the Texans Feeding Texans: Home-Delivered Meal Grant Program will open September 1, 2024, on the Texas Department of Agriculture’s (TDA) Home-Delivered Meal Program webpage. The program provides financial support to qualifying at-home meal service providers, ensuring that homebound Texans receive high-quality and nutritious meals.

“These programs are more than just food,” said Commissioner Miller. “A home-delivered meal is a lifeline, reminding some of our most vulnerable Texans that they’re not forgotten. That’s why the Home-Delivered Meal Grant Program is so important. I urge all eligible organizations to get a head start on their applications—because this isn’t just about meals; it’s about caring for our neighbors.”

The Home-Delivered Meal Grant Program (HDMGP) is part of the Texans Feeding Texans umbrella program. Established during the 80th Legislative Session in 2007, the program supports governmental and nonprofit agencies that provide at-home meals by creating partnerships between local meal providers, counties, and the state. Applications for the 2024 grant will be accepted beginning September 1, 2024, and must be submitted no later than November 1, 2024.

HDMGP is a noncompetitive grant; all eligible entities that submit a qualifying application will receive a need-based award. To qualify, meal-providing organizations must first obtain a financial grant from the county where they operate. As the grant process can be lengthy, TDA recommends that applicants begin working with their counties as early as possible.

With the support of HDMGP, meal-providing organizations can bring TDA dollars directly into their communities. Most importantly, seniors and disabled Texans will be able to receive crucial support—not only nutritionally but also socially. These programs connect homebound Texans to their communities.

“Our Home-Delivered Meal Grant Program is about making a difference,” said Commissioner Miller. By supporting local meal providers, we deliver nutrition, a sense of community, and care to those who need it most. This initiative is a testament to the Texas spirit of neighbor helping neighbor.”

If you have any questions, please contact TDA at Grants@TexasAgriculture.gov. Additional details, recommendations, and other grant qualification requirements can be found here.