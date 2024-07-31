Compass Point Expands its Washington Policy and Fundamental Equity Research
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compass Point Expands its Washington Policy and Fundamental Equity Research
Washington, D.C., July 31, 2024 – Compass Point, a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the expansion of its Washington Policy Group and Fundamental Equity Research team with key promotions and strategic hires.
To lead the expansion of its Washington Policy Group, the firm announced that Max Reale has been promoted to Head of Policy. Additionally, the firm announced that Whitney Stanco has joined the team as Managing Director, Senior Policy Analyst. The addition of Ms. Stanco expands the Policy team’s breadth of expertise to include healthcare, financial services, energy, tax and macro policy initiatives.
Mr. Reale joined Compass Point as a Managing Director, Senior Policy Analyst focusing on healthcare, tax and macro government policy issues in June 2023. Since joining Compass Point, Mr. Reale has provided Compass Point investors with valuable insights on topics such as Congressional PBM/Site Neutrality reform, state Medicaid subsidy expansion, and specialty situation coverage. Mr. Reale joined Compass Point from Capstone, where he oversaw their healthcare policy group. Prior to Capstone, Mr. Reale served as a restructuring advisor in Grant Thorton’s Corporate Advisory and Restructuring Group.
Ms. Stanco joins Compass Point as a Managing Director, Senior Policy Analyst focusing on energy policy, specializing in legislative, judicial, and regulatory issues at both the state and federal levels. With almost 20 years as an energy policy analyst, Ms. Stanco was most recently a Senior Energy Policy Analyst at Washington Analysis. Ms. Stanco’s career also includes roles at Rapidan Energy Group, Washington Research Group, and BP.
Within Fundamental Equity Research, Dominick Gabriele joins Compass Point as a Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst covering fintech and specialty finance and Joe Flynn has been promoted to Senior Research Analyst covering digital assets and crypto mining. Additionally, Michael Kiernan joined the firm in January 2024 as Chief Operating Officer, Equity Research.
Mr. Gabriele joins Compass Point as a Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst focusing on fintech and specialty finance fundamental equity research coverage. Prior to joining Compass Point, Mr. Gabriele was an Executive Director, Equity Research at Oppenheimer & Co where he was recognized for his differentiated research in both company-specific and macro-economic cycle analysis. Prior to Oppenheimer, Mr. Gabriele held positions at Jennison Associates and Legg Mason.
Mr. Flynn joined Compass Point in May 2022 and quickly established himself as an expert in the fast-growing digital asset and crypto mining space. Mr. Flynn has provided Compass Point investors with leading insight into the entire digital ecosystem including mining, energy infrastructure and AI applications. He began his career as an Equity Research Associate at Craig-Hallum.
Mr. Kiernan joined Compass Point in January 2024 as Chief Operating Officer for Equity Research. Mr. Kiernan brings a wealth of research management experience to the Firm, previously being the Director of Research at both Rosenblatt Securities and Wolfe Research. Prior to Wolfe, Mr. Kiernan held research product roles at Brean Capital, Canaccord Genuity, Lazard Capital Markets, and Bear Stearns.
“The recent expansions and promotions of our fundamental coverage and Washington policy teams further enhances our unique capabilities in creating differentiated research ideas for our institutional investors,” stated Burke Hayes, CEO and Managing Director, Investment Banking. “The addition of these talented individuals allows Compass Point to expand our distribution capabilities and product offerings for our institutional investor and investment banking clients.”
About Compass Point
Compass Point is a leading boutique investment bank providing capital raising, M&A, research and sales and trading services to corporate and institutional investors. Brokerage and investment banking services are offered through Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC, a member of FINRA and SIPC.
For further information about Compass Point, please visit our website at www.compasspointllc.com.
