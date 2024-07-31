Sullivan County Resident Charged with Tax Evasion

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the indictment of John Saunders.

Tennessee Department of Revenue special agents arrested Sanders on one count of tax evasion, and he was booked into the Sullivan County jail. Bond was set at $5,000.

“The Department of Revenue strives to promote voluntary compliance of Tennessee’s tax laws by educating taxpayers and pursuing criminal sanctions for accountability of fraudulent actors,” said Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano. “This arrest underscores the department’s efforts to ensure fair administration of Tennessee’s tax laws.”

If convicted, Saunders could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $3,000.

The department is pursuing the criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Barry Staubus’ office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws, as well as the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects around 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2023 fiscal year, it collected nearly $22 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.7 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

###