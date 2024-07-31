Husch Blackwell Strategies CEO Andy Blunt Releases Summer Election Forecast
The Latest Segment in a 2024 Campaign Analysis SeriesWASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The presidential debate aftermath, the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, President Biden’s withdrawal from the race, and the surge of interest as the Vice President enters the race – it has been a month like no other in American politics. All of these events are factored into the latest edition of Husch Blackwell Strategies CEO Andy Blunt’s 2024 Campaign Analysis Series. The Summer Election Forecast takes a real-time look at the Presidential race as well as Congress.
Andy notes that today, the Vice President has “the easier victory path” but Donald Trump “still enjoys a small edge.” On Capitol Hill, he notes, “this cycle is the Senate Republicans’ to lose.”
Andy is a trusted national strategist with a lifelong immersion in politics and public policy and the 2024 Campaign Forecast Series offers his experienced analysis on trends leading into November’s Election Day.
DOWNLOAD THE FULL SUMMER ELECTION FORECAST HERE
Tom Alexander
Husch Blackwell Strategies
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn