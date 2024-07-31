Gov. Evers Announces Governor’s Task Force on Workforce and Artificial Intelligence Releases Final Action Plan

AI action plan prioritizes strategies to build state’s competitive edge

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today announced the final action plan of the Governor’s Task Force on Workforce and Artificial Intelligence (AI), offering a positive path forward to connect more workers with AI skills, boost the competitive advantage of Wisconsin employers, and advance economic opportunity through a series of strategic principles and policies. The plan builds on Wisconsin’s success in connecting underutilized talent pools with in-demand skills and strengthening the ability of employers throughout the state to attract and retain talent.

“We know that AI technologies are already changing the world as we know it—including the way folks work. And it’s why Wisconsin is working to lead the way on AI implementation and ethical utilization as we continue our work to build an economy that works for everyone,” said Gov. Evers. “Thanks to the strategic action plan developed by the Governor’s Task Force on Workforce and Artificial Intelligence, Wisconsin is now equipped with guiding principles to design policy and prepare programs to empower all our workers and employers for the dynamic future ahead. I want to thank the members of the task force for investing their time, expertise, and ideas as we explore this new frontier for our state’s workforce.”

With record high employment and a record number of jobs reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for June, Wisconsin is uniquely positioned to tap the potential of generative AI technologies. The work of the task force also comes as, in recent years, Gov. Evers has deployed a historic more than $150 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to help connect workers with jobs by removing employment barriers and providing additional workforce training.

“Thanks to the expertise of task force members from business, labor, education, nonprofit, economic development, and workforce development sectors, the group’s action plan recommends policy directions and investments to capitalize on the AI transformation,” said Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) Secretary Amy Pechacek.

“The emergence of AI technologies presents new and exciting opportunities to help government work more efficiently and effectively to serve the people of Wisconsin,” said Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld. “At the same time, AI-driven technological change must be paired with securing public trust through carefully considered policies and the recommendations developed by this task force.”

“A thriving economy benefits workers, employers, job seekers, and the sustainability of the communities in which they live and work,” said Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes. “To achieve this vision and leverage the potential of AI, a strategic approach is needed to support the modernization of Wisconsin’s economy, ranging from manufacturing and agriculture to technology and infrastructure. The task force action plan makes important recommendations to drive this positive change.”

The action plan offers guiding principles to promote ethical decision-making related to AI and the workforce, advance equitable access to AI technology and training, and ensure that workers are represented in AI investments to strengthen the state’s economy. With a focus on policies related to education, government, workforce development, and economic development, the policy proposals reflect the need to:

Expand digital literacy;

Develop more flexible training and credentialing;

Continue efforts to remove employment barriers and connect underutilized talent pools with AI skills;

Improve government service delivery through strategic deployment of AI tools; and

Incent industry adoption of AI tools to enhance competitiveness and create high-quality jobs.

In August 2023, Gov. Evers signed Executive Order #211, creating the Governor’s Task Force on Workforce and Artificial Intelligence. Administered by DWD in coordination with DOA and WEDC, the task force brought together leaders from business, agriculture, education, technology, labor, workforce development, and government to identify policies and investments that will advance Wisconsin workers, employers, and job seekers through this technological transformation. After hosting collaborative meetings throughout the last year, the task force has concluded its work, and the final action plan is available here.

