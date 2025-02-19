Lucid Studio Set the Stage For The Launch Of CHOC: A Beauty Brand Redefining Self-Care By Cori Broadus & Wayne Deuce

Snoop Dogg celebrates the Choc Luanch with daughter Cori Broadus and Wayne Duece Lucid Studios Beverly Hills created the ultimate stage to launch Choc Factory Ilios Light and Choc Factory Founders Kelly Mondora and Cori Broadus

A world where teens love their skin and beauty is redefined as happiness. CHOC isn’t about standing out to fit in—it’s about standing and embracing the beauty of being human.” — Cori Broadus

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- E! Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori & Wayne's Story's Wayne Deuce and Cori Broadus, the daughter of cultural icon Snoop Dogg, are stepping into the beauty industry with the launch of CHOC , an empowering self-care brand created to celebrate authenticity, self-love, and individuality. Launching exclusively online on February 15 at ChocFactory.com, CHOC promises to reshape the beauty conversation with products that highlight natural beauty for all skin tones while prioritizing clean, ethical practices. Lucid Studios Beverly Hills, with partner Ilios Lighting , set the stage for a fantastic brand launch. Celebrities, the press, and the Broadus family celebrated the brand.CHOC’s debut collection includes a highly curated lineup of lip care essentials that are Sephora Clean-certified, 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and intentionally inclusive. The brand is rooted in Cori’s personal journey of embracing her natural beauty and aims to inspire a generation to move beyond outdated beauty standards.“When I was a little girl, my dad called me ‘CHOC’ because I was sweet and chocolate-colored,” says Broadus. “That nickname was a symbol of love and acceptance, and I’ve poured that same energy into CHOC to create something that celebrates you just as you are. This isn’t just a beauty line—it’s a movement of self-love and self-expression.”The Launch CollectionThe first wave of CHOC’s lip collection is carefully crafted for beauty enthusiasts who demand high-performance products without sacrificing their values:Lip Gloss: A hydrating, non-sticky gloss available in six initial shades. Features a lightweight, jelly-like texture that delivers a flawless shine for all skin tones.Lip Pencil: Silky and precise, with intense, smudge-proof color. Available in six complementary shades, this pencil makes a bold, long-lasting statement.Lip Scrub: A unique, no-rinse exfoliating scrub that removes dead skin without stripping natural oils, leaving lips soft and lush.Lip Mask: A creamy, nourishing formula for day or night that restores hydration and enhances your lips’ natural firmness.Additional shades of the gloss and pencil will roll out monthly, with the full collection expanding throughout 2025.Beauty with PurposeCHOC isn’t just about products—it’s about creating a lasting impact. In addition to the brand, Cori is launching The CHOC Foundation later this year. Focused on promoting self-love, mental wellness, and empowerment, the foundation will support individuals and families struggling with societal pressures, financial challenges, and health-related issues.“The CHOC Foundation was established to help kids from low-income families, single parents, and individuals facing health challenges,” explains Broadus. “We want to offer real support in a world where inflation and systemic inequities are leaving so many families behind.”A New Vision for BeautyCHOC is grounded in a bold manifesto that challenges the toxic standards of beauty:"A world where teens love their skin and beauty is redefined as happiness. CHOC isn’t about standing out to fit in—it’s about standing and embracing the beauty of being human.”This vision is reflected in every product and initiative, as CHOC becomes a voice for those tired of placing beauty standards above their own joy.About CHOCCHOC is more than a beauty brand—it’s a movement of self-care, self-expression, and inclusivity. Founded by Cori Broadus, CHOC challenges outdated norms to create products and a community that empowers individuals to embrace their natural beauty. With a commitment to clean, vegan, and cruelty-free formulations, CHOC combines caring thoughts, innovative products, and collective support to inspire self-love in every customer. www.chocfactory.com About Ilios LightingIlios Lighting launched in 2021 with the Beauty Ring Mirror, the first makeup mirror and ring light combo that mimics natural daylight at a 98% CRI. The product, which was co-perfected by Mario Dedivanovic (Kim Kardashian’s makeup artist and founder of Makeup by Mario), quickly caught the attention of celebrities, influencers, and makeup artists, including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Bella Hadid, Tati Westbrook, and Patrick Starrr. Ilios Lighting now offers a range of makeup mirrors and solutions for beauty, home, travel, and content creation. www.ilioslighting.co About Lucid MotorsLucid Motors is an American automotive and technology company that manufactures electric vehicles and supplies advanced electric vehicle powertrain systems. The company is headquartered in Newark, California. In September 2021, the company began producing the Lucid Air sedan at its factory in Casa Grande, Arizona. The company expects to start production of its second model, the Lucid Gravity SUV, in late 2024. Lucid also supplies and develops powertrain technology to other automakers, including Aston Martin. www.lucidmotors.com Media InquiriesMedia outlets can request product samples, high-resolution images, or interviews with Cori Broadus by contacting melissa.mcavoy@chocfactory.comJoin us in celebrating the launch of CHOC and redefining beauty—one gloss at a time.For more information, visit ChocFactory.com or follow us on Instagram: @ChocFactoryhq

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.