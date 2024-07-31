Let the Festivities Begin: Visit MDA at Farmfest 2024

Farmfest 2024 attendees should plan to visit the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) exhibit for information on a wide variety of agriculture-related programs and resources. Farmfest is Tuesday, August 6, through Thursday, August 8, 2024, at the Historic Gilfillan Estate near Redwood Falls, Minnesota.

Featured programs include:

Rural Finance Authority Loan Programs – Get information on low- to zero-interest loans to help recover from natural disasters, improve farm facilities, restructure debt, expand livestock production, and help first-time farmers purchase land.

Grant Programs – Learn more about MDA grant programs available to help increase productivity, improve efficiency, develop new agricultural products, and more.

Ag Weather Station Network – See how you can get real-time weather information, crop evaporation data, various disease risks, irrigation scheduling, and air temperature inversion alerts to your cell phone via the 38 Minnesota weather stations incorporated into the North Dakota Ag Weather Network (NDAWN), and view the network’s recent expansion thanks to additional funding from the Minnesota Legislature.

Minnesota Ag Water Quality Certification Program – Discover how you can become certified in this popular water quality program and obtain regulatory certainty for a period of ten years, all to help protect our water.

Rural Mental Health Resources – Find out about the people and organizations ready to help farmers and their families deal with stress, depression, and suicide.

The MDA Farmfest Booth is #517S.

