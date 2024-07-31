



For Immediate Release: July 31, 2024

Media Contacts:

Communication Office │ Department of Health

802-863-7280 │ [email protected]

David Sausville │ Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department

802-324-4206 │ [email protected]

Owen Montgomery │ U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services

802-223- 8697 │ [email protected]



Annual Rabies Vaccine Bait Drop Begins August 7

Distribution of baited vaccine helps limit and reduce wildlife rabies

WATERBURY, VT — The annual Rabies Vaccine Bait Drop will take place from Aug. 7 through Aug. 22. The rabies vaccine bait drop is a nationally coordinated effort between Vermont’s Department of Health, Fish & Wildlife Department, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Wildlife Services to prevent the spread of rabies among wildlife. A special bait drop focused on rabies among wildlife in Chittenden, Franklin, Lamoille and Grand Isle Counties took place earlier this year.

Rabies vaccine — in the form of a sweet-smelling oral bait that is attractive to raccoons and skunks — will be placed by hand in residential areas, and dropped in rural areas from low-flying aircraft. Approximately 300,000 quarter-sized blister packs containing rabies vaccine will be distributed in Vermont communities across ten counties: Addison, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, and Washington.

When an animal bites into the bait, it swallows the oral vaccine and will develop immunity to rabies, a deadly viral disease of the brain that infects mammals. Rabies spreads primarily through the bite of an infected animal. In Vermont, rabies is most often found in raccoons, skunks, foxes, and bats. Cats, dogs, and livestock can also get the disease if they have not been vaccinated for rabies.

So far this year, 44 animals in Vermont have tested positive for rabies — 27 raccoons, nine skunks, seven foxes, and one bobcat. At this time last year, 24 animals tested positive for rabies.

"We’ve seen a significant increase in rabid animals this year, particularly in northern parts of the state, where rabies had largely been under control,” said Dr. Natalie Kwit, state public health veterinarian with the Health Department. “This bait drop will help prevent spread of rabies among wildlife, protecting the people and domestic animals who may come into contact with them.”

No bats have tested positive for rabies yet this year, but bat activity typically increases in August and September. If you encounter a bat in your home, call the rabies hotline at 1-800-4-RABIES and get more information about what steps to take at www.HealthVermont.gov/Rabies#faq

The bait packs are not poisonous and are not harmful to people, pets or wildlife. If you find a bait pack, leave it alone so it can be eaten by wild animals. The baits are sticky, and human scents left on them may discourage animals from eating the bait. If the bait must be moved, use gloves or a plastic bag. If your pet eats a bait, or if a child brings one home, let officials know by calling the Vermont Rabies Hotline at 1-800-4-RABIES (1-800-472-2437) or call the toll-free number printed on the bait.

Wildlife officials remind people that it is important to leave wildlife alone, especially baby animals. Interacting with young wildlife may result in them being orphaned by their parents, or needing to be tested for rabies, which requires it to be humanely euthanized. In fact, three young animals — a fox and two raccoons — tested positive for rabies earlier this year.

“You can’t tell whether an animal has rabies simply by looking at it,” said USDA Wildlife Biologist Owen Montgomery. “People should not touch, move, or pick up wild animals or strays – even baby animals that may appear abandoned.”



For more information, including a list of towns where the bait drop will take place, see our Rabies Vaccine Bait Drop Fact Sheet.

Learn more about rabies in Vermont at HealthVermont.gov/Rabies.

Images for use: Rabies vaccine bait packs

Courtesy Vermont Department of Health