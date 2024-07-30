Biden-Harris Administration Announces $427 Million in Grants from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Modernize Airports

Tuesday, July 30, 2024

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is awarding $427 million in funding for 245 airport-related infrastructure grants across 39 states to modernize and improve America’s airports. The projects are funded under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Infrastructure Grants (AIG) program, part of the $25 billion total included in the law for airport improvements such as terminal expansions and baggage system upgrades, runway safety enhancements, and air traffic infrastructure improvements.

“Americans are flying in record numbers this summer, and the Biden-Harris Administration is continuing to invest in our nation’s airports to make travel more convenient for passengers,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “The funding we’re announcing, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will help airports across the country make needed improvements to ensure safety and efficiency now and for years to come.”

View a data visualization of the airports receiving funding.

“Today’s investment is the second largest in AIG history,” said FAA Associate Administrator for Airports, Shannetta R. Griffin, P.E. “We’re supporting safety with lighting and runway signage upgrades and improving the traveler experience with new terminals.”

Airports receiving funding today include:

$29.4 million to John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio : This grant funds the construction of a new terminal tarmac and taxiway and extends an existing taxiway to improve safety.

: This grant funds the construction of a new terminal tarmac and taxiway and extends an existing taxiway to improve safety. $10.6 million to El Paso International Airport in Texas : This grant funds the construction of a new general aviation (GA) apron as well as rehabilitates the existing GA apron pavement to improve efficiency.

: This grant funds the construction of a new general aviation (GA) apron as well as rehabilitates the existing GA apron pavement to improve efficiency. $18.1 million to Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport in California : This grant funds the construction of a new taxiway. This grant also funds construction for a new terminal to accommodate additional passengers.

: This grant funds the construction of a new taxiway. This grant also funds construction for a new terminal to accommodate additional passengers. $24.9 million to Southwest Florida International Airport in Florida : This grant funds the construction of a new taxiway and the expansion of a concourse apron to accommodate more passengers. Additionally, this grant funds expansion of the existing terminal access road by adding an off ramp and three traffic lanes to accommodate more vehicular traffic exclusively serving the airport.

: This grant funds the construction of a new taxiway and the expansion of a concourse apron to accommodate more passengers. Additionally, this grant funds expansion of the existing terminal access road by adding an off ramp and three traffic lanes to accommodate more vehicular traffic exclusively serving the airport. $8.5 million to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in Minnesota : This grant funds the expansion of the terminal access road, and the rehabilitation of a tarmac and taxiway to enhance safety.

: This grant funds the expansion of the terminal access road, and the rehabilitation of a tarmac and taxiway to enhance safety. $11.2 million to Hector International Airport in North Dakota : This grant funds the expansion of an existing terminal by adding four gates to accommodate more passengers and baggage.

: This grant funds the expansion of an existing terminal by adding four gates to accommodate more passengers and baggage. $4.2 million to Dallas Love Field Airport in Texas : This grant funds the improvements to the existing airfield drainage system and Runway 13/31 safety area to mitigate runway excursions and increase safety.

: This grant funds the improvements to the existing airfield drainage system and Runway 13/31 safety area to mitigate runway excursions and increase safety. $13.6 million to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Kentucky : This grant funds the replacement of passenger boarding bridges to improve efficiency of passenger movement throughout the airport.

: This grant funds the replacement of passenger boarding bridges to improve efficiency of passenger movement throughout the airport. $6 million to Glacier Park International in Montana : This grant funds the expansion of the existing terminal to include gates, ticketing and kiosk areas, security check points and passenger holdrooms to accommodate more passengers.

: This grant funds the expansion of the existing terminal to include gates, ticketing and kiosk areas, security check points and passenger holdrooms to accommodate more passengers. $13 million to Norfolk International Airport in Virginia: This grant funds the final phase of construction to rehabilitate Runway 5/23 to enhance safety. This grant also funds a portion of the terminal building expansion to increase capacity.

A full list of AIG grants being announced is available on the FAA website.

Today’s funding is from the Airport Infrastructure Grant program, one of three aviation grant programs created by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. To date, nearly $9 billion of the $15 billion total of AIG funding has been made available to airports across the country. Learn more about the full $25 billion in the infrastructure law for airport improvements by visiting faa.gov/bil.

Airports have already completed projects funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law through the Airport Infrastructure Grant program, including:

$4.4 million to Mesa Phoenix-Mesa Gateway in Arizona : This grant reconstructed the pavement on Runway 12/30 to enhance safety.

: This grant reconstructed the pavement on Runway 12/30 to enhance safety. $3.8 million to Mobile International in Alabama : This grant improved 870 feet of drainage system controls on the future terminal area to meet FAA standards.

: This grant improved 870 feet of drainage system controls on the future terminal area to meet FAA standards. $3.1 million to Valley International in Harlingen, Texas: This grant extended Runway 35L an additional 1,100 feet to allow a higher service volume of aircraft and reduce the delay of existing traffic.

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law makes a historic investment in our nation’s infrastructure and competitiveness by rebuilding America’s roads and bridges, upgrading and expanding public transit and rail, and modernizing the nation’s ports and airports. To date, the Administration has announced over $461 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding for over 60,000 infrastructure projects across the nation and has mobilized over $898 billion in private sector manufacturing and clean energy investments in the United States.