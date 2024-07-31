MDC begins construction preparations at the Commission Headquarters in Jefferson City

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Construction preparations at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Commission Headquarters in Jefferson City is set to begin Aug. 1 with the removal of trees around the campus. The trees are being strategically removed to allow the construction contractors to safely access the construction sites for an upcoming project.

New concrete pavement will be replacing several areas of the parking lot, and new storm water and catch basins are being installed to accommodate rain runoff from the new parking lot surface. In addition to these alterations, improvements are being made to the water and electrical services for the entire campus. Construction is expected to continue through June of 2025.

During construction, parking availability may change based upon the work being done by construction crews. Visitors are encouraged to park in the visitor parking lot in front of the main entrance to the Commission Headquarters building located at 2901 West Truman Boulevard in Jefferson City. Visitors to the Conservation Employees’ Credit Union located at 2915 West Truman Boulevard in Jefferson City will need to enter the campus from the entrance located on Highway 179.