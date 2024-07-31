Leading Neurological Clinic, Dementech Neurosciences, Announces New Clinical Trials for Narcolepsy and Myasthenia Gravis

London, England – Dementech Neurosciences, an industry leader in neurological treatment based in the heart of London, has announced its involvement in a series of new clinical trials set to reveal fresh insights into the treatment of Narcolepsy & Cataplexy, as well as supporting separate studies for Myasthenia Gravis.

Speaking on the announcement, Aleksandra Podlewska, Head of Clinical Trials at Dementech, comments:

“Myasthenia Gravis, Narcolepsy and associated Cataplexy are all debilitating disorders that can dramatically impact quality of life. These conditions affect tens of thousands of people across the UK, with current data suggesting that their prevalence is only increasing as time goes on. It’s essential that new clinical trials are run, to investigate and determine better treatment options for sufferers, so that they might lead more enriched and fulfilling lives. Dementech is committed to supporting these trials by offering patients the opportunity to be involved in new drug and treatment developments, driving forward innovations and improving outcomes.”

A relatively rare condition, affecting around 30,000 individuals in the UK, Narcolepsy is a chronic sleep disorder, notable for overwhelming daytime drowsiness and sudden, uncontrollable attacks of sleep. Individuals with narcolepsy often find it difficult to stay awake for long periods, regardless of the circumstances. Studies reported by Oxford University underpin the difficulty faced by sufferers of Narcolepsy, with over 80% of those diagnosed experiencing depression and anxiety as a result of their condition.

Although very different, Myasthenia Gravis can be equally debilitating for sufferers, especially for more advanced cases. Categorised as an autoimmune neuromuscular disorder that causes weakness in the skeletal muscles, the hallmark of this condition is muscle weakness that worsens after periods of activity and improves after periods of rest. Quality of life for those diagnosed can be greatly diminished, especially with increasing age.

As a clinical academic centre with a proud history of supporting trials across a range of neurological conditions, Dementech Neurosciences aims to help break new ground with its involvement in these vital studies for Myasthenia Gravis and Narcolepsy – aiding pharmaceutical providers in their mission to develop more effective ways to help individuals manage their diagnosis.

