Resoundant, Inc. Appoints Kay Pepin, PhD, as Chief Operating Officer
[Kay's] extensive experience in MRE & liver imaging, along with her deep expertise in liver disease diagnostics, will be instrumental in accelerating our growth and achieving our strategic objectives.”ROCHESTER, MN, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Resoundant, Inc., a leader in the development and implementation of advanced magnetic resonance elastography (MRE) technology, is proud to announce the appointment of Kay Pepin, PhD, as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Kay is an internationally recognized leader in MRE and liver imaging, bringing unparalleled expertise and a proven track record of success to her new role.
— Resoundant Board Chairman Jeffery Bolton
Throughout her career at Mayo Clinic and Resoundant, Kay has been instrumental in developing and implementing innovative MRE techniques that have revolutionized the field of liver imaging. As the head of the Resoundant clinical trials imaging core, Kay has successfully managed numerous clinical trials, ensuring the highest standards of imaging quality and data integrity.
Kay is also a renowned expert in biomarker qualification and standards, having played a pivotal role in establishing imaging standards that enhance the accuracy and reliability of diagnostic imaging. Her contributions to the field have been recognized globally, making her a sought-after speaker and advisor in the medical imaging community.
In her new role as COO, Kay will oversee Resoundant’s day-to-day operations, ensuring the company’s continued growth and success. She will be responsible for driving operational strategies, optimizing processes, and fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation. Kay’s leadership will be pivotal in advancing Resoundant’s goals of expanding its product portfolio and delivering cutting-edge MRE technology to healthcare providers worldwide.
"We are thrilled to welcome Kay to our executive team," said Resoundant Board Chairman Jeffery Bolton. Her extensive experience in MRE and liver imaging, along with her deep expertise in liver disease diagnostics, will be instrumental in accelerating our growth and achieving our strategic objectives. Kay’s expertise will enable us to continue delivering innovative solutions that enhance the quality of patient care around the globe."
Dr. Pepin expressed enthusiasm about her new role, stating, "I am honored to lead operations for Resoundant at such an exciting time in the company’s journey. Resoundant’s commitment to excellence is truly inspiring, and I look forward to working with our talented team to deliver meaningful clinical solutions to patients and providers."
About MR Imaging for Chronic Liver Disease
Quantitative imaging technologies offer powerful capabilities to address the global problem of chronic liver disease. For many patients, MRE can serve as a reliable, less expensive, and safer alternative to biopsy to diagnose and stage liver disease.
The technical advantages of MRE for assessing fibrosis have been well-validated in dozens of studies against paired biopsies, with high degrees of inter-reader agreement and repeatability. MRE technology has also been standardized across various vendor platforms and field strengths while utilizing the same quantitative cutoffs regardless of the underlying etiology (viral hepatitis, fatty liver disease, etc.) – making them ideal for clinical practice. Neither is significantly affected by common co-morbidities (i.e., obesity) that can cause failure in complementary ultrasound-based techniques.
About MRE
MR Elastography was invented at Mayo Clinic. It is widely available to clinicians at over 2,500 locations across the globe and is the only MRI technology validated for staging liver fibrosis. Clinicians and patients can find U.S. locations at MRE:connect (www.resoundant.com/mre-connect). The role of MRE has been increasingly recognized in multidisciplinary clinical guidelines for routine liver fibrosis assessment, particularly in suspected cases of metabolic dysfunction-associated disease (MASLD) and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). Numerous clinical professional guidelines identify MRE as the most accurate and applicable noninvasive liver fibrosis exam. MRE is reimbursed via a Category I CPT code (76391) and is covered nationally by numerous public and private insurance plans.
About Resoundant, Inc.
Resoundant, Inc. is a medical technology company dedicated to improving patient care and diagnosis accuracy by making MRE available around the world. Resoundant is based in Rochester, MN and was founded by Mayo Foundation for Medical Education & Research, Mayo Clinic physicians and researchers.
For more information, go to http://www.resoundant.com
