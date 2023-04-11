Resoundant Appoints Joel Felmlee, PhD, as Chief Operating Officer

We are thrilled and fortunate to have such a well-respected figure in the field of MRI as Dr. Felmlee.”
— Resoundant Board Chairman Jeffery Bolton
ROCHESTER, MN, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Resoundant, Inc. is excited to announce the appointment of Joel Felmlee, PhD as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Dr. Felmlee comes to Resoundant with a wealth of experience and expertise in MRI and Magnetic Resonance Elastography (MRE) in particular; having previously served as Professor of Medical Physics in the Department of Radiology at Mayo Clinic, as well as a principal investigator in the Advanced MRI Laboratory at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. Dr. Felmlee is the former Chair of the Clinical Medical Physics Division and has developed new RF coils and methods to improve MRI image quality over a 39-year career at Mayo Clinic.
As COO, Dr. Felmlee will lead Resoundant's operations and help drive the company's growth and success in the field of MRE. “We are thrilled and fortunate to have such a well-respected figure in the field of MRI as Dr. Felmlee,” said Resoundant Board Chairman Jeffery Bolton.
“Whether it’s the introduction of Hepatogram+ or the recognition in professional clinical guidelines of MRE as a critical tool for liver assessment, Resoundant is committed to growing access to MRE around the globe. Dr. Felmlee’s experience will be central to those goals,” added Bolton.
About MR Imaging for Chronic Liver Disease
Quantitative imaging technologies offer powerful capabilities to address the global problem of chronic liver disease. For many patients, MRE can serve as a reliable, less expensive, and safer alternative to biopsy to diagnose and stage liver disease.
The technical advantages of MRE for assessing fibrosis have been well-validated in dozens of studies against paired biopsies, with high degrees of inter-reader agreement and repeatability. MRE technology has also been standardized across various vendor platforms and field strengths, while utilizing the same quantitative cutoffs regardless of the underlying etiology (viral hepatitis, fatty liver disease, etc.) – making them ideal for clinical practice. MRE is not affected by common co-morbidities (i.e., obesity) that can cause technical failure in complementary ultrasound-based techniques, or by the presence of inflammation or steatosis, which can confound other liver MRI biomarkers. Providers can learn more at www.coulditbeNASH.org
About MRE
MR Elastography was invented at Mayo Clinic. It is widely available to clinicians at over 2,200 locations across the globe and is the only MRI technology that has been validated for staging liver fibrosis. Clinicians and patients can find U.S. locations at MRE:connect (www.resoundant.com/mre-connect). The role of MRE has been increasingly recognized in multidisciplinary clinical guidelines for routine liver fibrosis assessment, particularly in suspected cases of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Numerous clinical professional guidelines identify MRE as the most accurate and applicable noninvasive liver fibrosis exam. MRE is reimbursed via a Category I CPT code (76391) and is covered nationally by numerous public and private insurance plans.
About Resoundant, Inc.
Resoundant, Inc. is a medical technology company dedicated to improving patient care and diagnosis accuracy by making MRE available around the world. Resoundant is based in Rochester, MN and was founded by Mayo Foundation for Medical Education & Research, Mayo Clinic physicians and researchers.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.