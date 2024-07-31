EU initiates dispute complaint regarding Chinese Taipei’s wind installation measures

The EU claims that the measures in question contain domestic content requirements that are inconsistent with provisions under the WTO's General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, the Agreement on Trade-Related Investment Measures and the General Agreement on Trade in Services.

Further information is available in document WT/DS625/1

What is a request for consultations?

The request for consultations formally initiates a dispute in the WTO. Consultations give the parties an opportunity to discuss the matter and to find a satisfactory solution without proceeding further with litigation. After 60 days, if consultations have failed to resolve the dispute, the complainant may request adjudication by a panel.

Share