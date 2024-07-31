Concierge Auctions Honored as a Finalist for Inman's Golden I Club Award for Top Luxury Tech/Tool

This recognition validates our efforts to continuously innovate and provide unparalleled solutions for luxury property sales.” — Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inman, real estate's leading news source for agents, brokers, executives, and technology leaders, proudly announced Concierge Auctions among their list of finalists for the 2024 Inman Golden I Club. Concierge Auctions, the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, was recognized in the Top Luxury Tech/Tool category.

This esteemed accolade highlights Concierge Auctions' innovative contributions to the luxury real estate industry and its unwavering commitment to revolutionizing property sales through cutting-edge technology.

"We are incredibly honored to receive the Golden I Club award from Inman," said Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions. "This recognition validates our efforts to continuously innovate and provide unparalleled solutions for luxury property sales. Our technology not only streamlines the auction process but also enhances the overall experience for buyers, sellers, and agents."

Now in its fifth year, the Golden I Club has honored the top luxury agents and brokers, the most innovative luxury properties and more. The luxury real estate industry is full of innovators who work to raise the bar for colleagues and consumers with cutting-edge marketing, trailblazing tech and platforms, and record-breaking sales.

Concierge Auctions has redefined luxury real estate transactions by merging traditional sales techniques with state-of-the-art digital tools. The company’s platform, powered by a robust technology infrastructure, allows for seamless global participation, ensuring that properties receive maximum exposure and competitive bidding. This has resulted in record-breaking sales, significant increase in the speed and efficiency of luxury property transactions and new benchmarks for the industry.

As the industry leader in luxury real estate auctions, Concierge Auctions has a proven track record of success, with billions in sales and a clientele that includes some of the world’s most prestigious properties and discerning buyers. No stranger to representing exceptional properties, the firm currently holds the world record for the most expensive residence ever sold at auction, a sprawling California estate called “The One,” which sold for $141 million in 2022. Notably, Concierge Auctions also recently successfully auctioned “La Dune” on famed Gin Lane in Southampton, New York for a record-breaking $88.48 million in January 2024.

"Our mission is to provide the best possible outcomes for our clients, and our technology is a crucial part of that mission," added Krystal Aeby, President of Concierge Auctions. "Receiving this award motivates us to further push the boundaries of what is possible in luxury real estate and technological innovation."

The finalists for each category were selected by the Inman editorial team from around the industry and include top luxury agents, teams, and brokerages, the best luxury property and new development marketing campaigns, as well as the top luxury deals in cities, by beaches and on or around the mountains.

To learn more about Concierge Auctions, visit: www.conciergeauctions.com.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About Inman

Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry's top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman's pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research, and subscriptions.