Injured Hiker Carried off Mt. Dickey

July 30, 2024

Waterville Valley, NH – On Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at approximately 6:20 p.m., the NH Fish and Game Department became aware of an injured hiker near the summit of Dickey Mountain. The solo hiker had fallen on slippery rock about a half hour earlier. She had tried to walk on her own but was unable to do so. Eventually, two Good Samaritans came upon her and they tried to help her descend but her injuries were too severe. At that time they called 911 for assistance and waited with her throughout the entirety of the rescue. The hiker was identified as Nicolasa Kuster, 53, of Stockton, California. Kuster has been staying in the area as she is a musician playing with the NH Music Festival for the summer.

Campton-Thornton Fire Department personnel made it to Kuster’s location at approximately 7:40 p.m., where they stabilized and assessed her condition. Conservation Officers and volunteers from the Lakes Region Search and Rescue team arrived with equipment soon after and began the 2-mile carry-out. Personnel from the Waterville Valley Public Safety Department assisted at the trailhead. Kuster arrived safely back at the trailhead at 10:00 p.m. Campton-Thornton Ambulance brought Kuster to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for further evaluation and treatment.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information and safe hiking tips, please visit www.hikeSafe.com. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game’s search and rescue activities.