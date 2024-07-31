Wakate: Sustainable production with social and environmental impact

Wakate reaffirms its commitment to the environment through various initiatives that highlight its green DNA.

ARANZAZU, CALDAS, COLOMBIA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A leader in the sustainable production and marketing of the Hass avocado, Wakate reaffirms its commitment to the environment through various initiatives that highlight its green DNA.

The company's management has focused on the development of sustainable agricultural practices, social investment, and environmental stewardship, demonstrating that maintaining a balance between business operations, planetary conservation, and social progress is not only possible, but a commitment that companies, governments, and citizens are called to honor.

Wakate: a company aligned with Carbon Neutrality

As part of its sustainable DNA, the company has been measuring its carbon footprint since 2018 and has set a goal to achieve carbon neutrality certification, which was awarded in 2022 and has been maintained since then.

This achievement is the result of implementing actions and best practices to protect natural resources and use them responsibly, thereby contributing to climate change mitigation.

Among the main actions, the designation of approximately 1,300 hectares as protected areas, representing 52% of the total area of its estate, distributed among riparian forests, dense forests, water recharge zones and protected water source areas, contributes significantly to the conservation of local biodiversity.

This has allowed the company to coexist harmoniously with the region's flora and fauna, preserving species such as the yellow guayacan, cedar and oak trees, as well as birds, mammals, reptiles and amphibians.

It has also increased its protected areas by 11.6%, for a total of 135 additional hectares, and contributed to the natural regeneration of 68 hectares of water recharge zones. Over the past four years, it has planted more than 23,350 native trees in areas of interest, including 1,400 with the help of the local community.

These efforts not only improve air and soil quality, but also promote biodiversity and the resilience of local ecosystems.

“At Wakate, we embrace sustainability as the foundation of everything we do. Through our environmental and social initiatives, we seek to create a positive and lasting impact that promotes the development of the regions where we operate, while contributing to the preservation of the natural ecosystems that surround us,” said Víctor Manuel Henríquez Restrepo, spokesperson for Wakate.

Wakate: Cultivating social well-being is a priority

Contributing to the socio-economic development of the department of Caldas, with actions that translate into the well-being of communities, is one of Wakate's main objectives within its Good Neighbor Policy. In 2023, with the support of its social arm, the GreenLand Foundation, the company positively impacted its communities through four management pillars.

The “Education for Life” pillar benefited 561 people, and the “Health for Family Well-Being” pillar benefited an additional 634 people. In addition, it reported 1,306 beneficiaries through the “Social, Competitive Sports and Culture” pillar and 622 through the “Housing Beyond Walls and Community Infrastructure” pillar.

All of these efforts reflect Wakate's commitment to improving the quality of life of neighboring communities.

About Wakate

Wakate, part of the GreenLand Group, is a Hass avocado grower with a strong commitment to sustainability.

With certifications such as GlobalG.A.P. and Global GRASP, Wakate is recognized for its good agricultural practices and focus on creating shared value.

In addition to producing high-quality Hass avocados, the company contributes to the well-being of the communities in which it operates by providing formal employment and promoting environmental stewardship among its employees and communities.

