Cayetano pushes for Cabinet Cluster to reform education and boost workforce development

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano has co-authored a concurrent resolution urging the President to establish a Cabinet Cluster for education to ensure the cohesive and coherent implementation of education laws, policies, reforms, and regulations.

Filed on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 21 aims to address the persistent learning crisis in the country by ensuring "strong coordination among key departments and agencies involved in education and workforce development."

As a concurrent resolution, it must be passed by both the Senate and the House of Representatives in the same form. The Senate resolution is co-authored by Senators Sherwin Gatchalian, Joel Villanueva, and Aquilino Pimentel III, who are also members of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II).

As stated in the resolution, EDCOM II "proposes the creation of a President's Cabinet Cluster for Education to provide strong oversight on all education agencies under the Executive Department."

The proposed Cabinet Cluster will align educational initiatives with workforce needs by formulating a long-term integrated national education and workforce development plan.

According to the resolution, EDCOM Il "shall formulate priorities, discover educational benchmarks, synthesize insights, and propose legislative bills and policies to help uplift the Philippines' education sector."

EDCOM II will also have the responsibility to propose transformative policies to address ongoing challenges in education and the labor market.

As co-chairperson of EDCOM II, Cayetano specifically suggested the inclusion of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) in the proposed new education cluster.

Cayetano, who also heads the Senate Committee on Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education, emphasized the importance of including DOLE and DBM to ensure sustained operational funding and alignment with workforce development goals.

The resolution referenced EDCOM II's Year One Report published earlier this year, titled "Miseducation: The Failed System of Philippine Education."

The report emphasizes the necessity for coordinated planning, monitoring learning outcomes, aligning teacher education, and developing a comprehensive manpower plan for the Philippine education system.

EDCOM II also drew on the 1991 EDCOM report which led to significant reforms like the establishment of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

The current proposal aims to build upon these past efforts by promoting coordinated planning, monitoring educational outcomes, aligning teacher education, and meeting the evolving needs of the job market.

Cayetano, nagmungkahi ng Cabinet Cluster para sektor ng edukasyon at mga manggagawa

Hinimok ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano at iba pang mga senador ang Pangulo na magtatag ng isang Cabinet Cluster para sa edukasyon upang matiyak ang magkaugnay at sistematikong pagpapatupad ng mga batas, patakaran, reporma, at regulasyon sa sektor na ito.

Inihain nitong Martes, July 30, 2024, layunin ng Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 21 na tugunan ang krisis sa edukasyon sa bansa sa pamamagitan ng matibay na koordinasyon sa pagitan ng mga pangunahing departamento na tumutulong sa sektor na ito at sa pag-unlad ng mga manggagawa.

Bilang isang concurrent resolution, kailangan itong maipasa sa parehong anyo ng Senado at ng House of Representatives. Kasama sa mga may akda ng resolusyon sina Senador Sherwin Gatchalian, Joel Villanueva, at Aquilino Pimentel III, na mga miyembro din ng Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II).

Ayon sa resolusyon, "The EDCOM II proposes the creation of a President's Cabinet Cluster for Education to provide strong oversight on all education agencies under the Executive Department."

Magiging daan ang iminungkahing Cabinet Cluster sa mga inisyatiba sa edukasyon at mga pangangailangan ng mga manggagawa sa pamamagitan ng pagbuo ng isang pangmatagalang plano para sa parehong sektor.

Ayon pa rin sa resolusyon, "EDCOM Il shall formulate priorities, discover educational benchmarks, synthesize insights, and propose legislative bills and policies to help uplift the Philippines' education sector."

Kabilang din sa mga responsibilidad ng EDCOM II ang magmungkahi ng mga transformative policy upang masolusyunan ang mga problema sa parehong sektor ng edukasyon at ng mga manggagawa.

Bilang co-chairperson ng EDCOM II, partikular na isinulong ni Cayetano ang pagsasama ng Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) at Department of Budget and Management (DBM) sa iminungkahing education cluster.

Binigyang-diin din ng senador, na siyang namumuno sa Senate Committee on Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education, ang kahalagahan ng paglahok ng DOLE at DBM upang matiyak na tuloy-tuloy and pondo at pagtutugma sa mga layunin ng workforce development.

Tinukoy ng resolusyon ang Year One Report ng EDCOM II na pinamagatang "Miseducation: The Failed System of Philippine Education" na inilathala nitong unang bahagi ng taon.

Binigyang-diin ng ulat ang pangangailangan para sa coordinated planning, pagsubaybay sa mga resulta ng pagkatuto, paghahanay ng edukasyon para sa mga guro, at pagbuo ng isang komprehensibong manpower plan para sa sistema ng edukasyon sa Pilipinas

Tinalakay din ng EDCOM II ang ulat ng 1991 EDCOM na nagresulta sa mga mahahalagang reporma, tulad ng pagtatayo ng Commission on Higher Education (CHED) at Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

Layunin ng kasalukuyang panukala na palakasin ang naunang inisyatiba sa pamamagitan ng pagpapalaganap ng coordinated planning, patuloy na pagsubaybay sa learning outcomes ng bansa, pag-aayon sa edukasyon ng mga guro, at pagtugon sa mga pangangailangan sa sektor ng mga manggagawa.