LANG REALTY AND LANG MANAGEMENT TEAM UP TO SUPPORT TRI-COUNTY ANIMAL RESCUE

Lang Realty and Lang Management associates united for a day of community service at Tri-County Animal Rescue.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lang Realty and Lang Management associates teamed up for a heartwarming and impactful Community Volunteer Day at Tri-County Animal Rescue in Boca Raton on Saturday, July 20. Throughout the morning, dedicated associates from both companies came together to make a difference for the shelter and its animals.

The volunteers worked tirelessly to install Bahia sod, generously donated by M.B. Gardening Services, LLC, to restore the turf for the shelter's dog runs. This initiative not only enhanced the environment for the dogs, but also provided them with a better space for exercise and play.

In addition to the landscaping efforts, volunteers spent time socializing with newly welcomed rescues, helping them adjust and feel comfortable in their new surroundings. The hands-on interaction was beneficial for the animals and rewarding for the volunteers.

As part of their commitment to the community, Lang Realty and Lang Management associates also presented Tri-County Animal Rescue with donations of much-needed dog supplies. These items were collected through a joint drive from May to mid-July, showcasing the companies' dedication to supporting local nonprofits.

Lang Realty’s community outreach initiative, Lang Cares, spearheaded this volunteer day. Through Lang Cares, Lang Realty encourages its agents to positively impact the community through donations, volunteer work, and other contributions. This event at Tri-County Animal Rescue is a shining example of their ongoing commitment to giving back.

“We are thrilled to support Tri-County Animal Rescue and contribute to their incredible mission,” said Scott Agran, President of Lang Realty. “Our team was enthusiastic about making a tangible difference, from improving the shelter’s facilities to providing love and care to the animals.”

About Tri-County Animal Rescue:

Tri-County Animal Rescue is a 100% no-kill, nonprofit animal rescue center that has rescued more than 90,000 animals to date. The organization is dedicated to providing a haven for animals in distress, ensuring they have the opportunity to live out their lives as beloved pets. Their mission is encapsulated by the credo: “Rescue is our mission. Rehabilitation is our pledge. Re-home is our purpose.” For more information about Tri-County Animal Rescue, call (561) 482-8110 or visit www.tricountyanimalrescue.com.

About Lang Realty:

Since its inception in 1989, Lang Realty has evolved from a modest endeavor with three sales associates to emerge as a cornerstone of the South Florida real estate landscape. With a roster of more than 300 dedicated agents and a presence across key locations including Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Jupiter and Port St. Lucie, Lang Realty continues to set new standards of excellence in the industry.

About Lang Management:

Lang Management specializes in the management of homeowners and condominium associations. Since its founding in 1980, Lang Management has been a leader in the management of planned communities, condominiums, and cooperatives. The company’s staff is comprised of professionals and its services are based upon the best practices within the community associations industry. From professional business, governance, and community management services to leading internet services for associations, Lang Management offers a complete and unparalleled solution for its clients.

For a list of office locations, visit www.langrealty.com or www.langmgmt.com.