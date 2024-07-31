Dinant Honored for Environmental Success in Honduras
Zacate Grande Wildlife Reserve Managed in Partnership with Local Communities
We are honored to receive this award. Conserving the natural environment and acting sustainably are deeply ingrained in all of Dinant’s operations throughout Honduras and the Central American region.”TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dinant, the Central American agribusiness and consumer packaged goods group, has been recognized for its outstanding conservation work in Honduras. Dinant received the award for its success in significantly bolstering the biodiversity of Zacate Grande in southern Honduras where, for many years, the Company has funded and operated a wildlife conservation center dedicated to breeding, rearing and releasing endangered indigenous species, including red macaw, white-tailed deer and green iguana.
— Roger Pineda, spokesperson for Dinant
Presenting the award, Jorge Muñoz, coordinator of the Platform of the Multiple Institutional Cooperation Agreement for the Strengthening of Forest Management of Honduras (CIFORMAH), said, “This is a small recognition for a gigantic environmental effort.” Mr. Muñoz praised Dinant’s "strong commitment and vision regarding the conservation of our country's natural resources." Thanks to Dinant’s sustained efforts to protect natural resources and promote sustainable practices, La Joya on the island of Zacate Grande has become renowned for successful wildlife conservation.
Roger Pineda, spokesperson for Dinant, expressed his gratitude, saying, "We are honored to receive this award. Conserving the natural environment and acting sustainably are deeply ingrained in all of Dinant’s operations throughout Honduras and the Central American region.”
ISO 14001 Certification: Ensuring High Standards in Environmental Management
The award follows closely on the heels of Dinant receiving a third renewal of ISO 14001 for the quality of the company’s environmental management systems.
Mr. Pineda continued, “Alongside ISO 45001 on health and occupational safety and ISO 9001 on quality management, Dinant has now received three prestigious international ISO certifications for nine consecutive years, covering 13 of our Honduran operational sites, including manufacturing, agribusiness, distribution centers, and our corporate offices.”
Leader in Environmental Conservation
For 30 years, Dinant has spearheaded a campaign to conserve and recover tropical dry forest ecosystems in southern Honduras. Previously devastated by agriculture, La Joya in Zacate Grande has been transformed through the restoration of native flora and fauna. The work has been undertaken by Dinant’s technical team, led by Olvin Andino, Manager of Special Projects, in partnership with local communities.
Dinant’s Environmental Achievements
Since its founding 60 years ago, Dinant has consistently operated in ways that have minimal environmental impact or that enhance the natural environment. Highlights include:
- Retaining ISCC EU and ISCC Plus Certifications: awarded for the sustainability of Dinant’s raw materials, product traceability, and control of greenhouse gas emissions.
- Biogas Recovery Unit: since 2008, Dinant’s oil extraction plant in Aguán has captured 137 million cubic meters of biogas, reducing the use of bunker fuels by 11 million gallons and diesel by 1 million.
- Electricity Generation: this facility has converted waste into 95 million KW of electricity since 2016, with 11 million KW injected into the local energy grid.
- Wastewater Treatment: facilities in Comayagua and San Pedro Sula return clean water to local rivers, with extraction plants in Aguan utilizing wastewater for the production of organic compost.
- Wildlife Conservation: like Zacate Grande, Dinant’s Farallones reserve has become an important wildlife site in Honduras, managing breeding, rearing and release programs of jaguar and tapir.
- Compost Production: Since 2012, Dinant has produced over 130 million tons of compost from Empty Fruit Bunches, replacing over 1 million tons of mineral fertilizer.
Mr. Pineda added, “Dinant is proud of its record on environmental stewardship and sustainable practices. But there is more to do. We will continue to work hard to protect and enhance the natural beauty and biodiversity of Honduras.”
Dinant is a leading agribusiness and consumer packaged goods manufacturer in Central America, committed to producing high-quality products while adhering to the highest standards of sustainability and corporate responsibility. Dinant’s products are sold across Central America and the Dominican Republic. It directly employs 7,860 people with over 24,000 dependents, while supporting over 20,000 contractors, vendors and suppliers.
Roger Pineda Pinel
Dinant
+504 2239-8800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube