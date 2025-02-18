Dinant Empowers Women Through Gender-Based Violence Prevention Training

Over 700 women have participated in Dinant’s gender-based violence prevention training.

Honduran Business Expands Workshops to Employees, Indigenous and Community Groups

This training is part of Dinant's broader efforts to ensure women have the knowledge and support needed to protect their rights and well-being.” — Roger Pineda, Dinant Spokesperson

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dinant reinforced its commitment to human rights, workplace equality, and community empowerment by delivering over 800 hours of training on gender-based violence prevention and women’s rights in 2024. A total of 717 women participated, including 77 community members, among them Indigenous women from Puerto Castilla, a key supplier of coconut oil for Dinant’s Mazola brand.Led by human rights and social responsibility experts, the training educated women on different forms of gender-based violence—including physical, sexual, emotional, and economic abuse—while equipping them with tools and resources to seek help. Participants learned how to recognize harassment, coercion, and intimidation and were provided with information on legal protections and support groups.“At Dinant, we recognize that gender-based violence affects families, businesses, and communities. This training is part of our broader efforts to ensure women have the knowledge and support needed to protect their rights and well-being,” said Roger Pineda, a Dinant spokesperson.A Safe and Inclusive WorkplaceDinant enforces a zero-tolerance policy on gender-based violence within its operations and supply chain. Its human rights and ethics policies, posted prominently at all company facilities, align with Honduran law and international best practices.With women representing over 50% of Dinant’s workforce in some locations, the company prioritizes fair hiring, workplace safety, and support for vulnerable groups, including Indigenous and disabled employees. Dinant also extends these values beyond the workplace, working with communities to create a more secure and respectful society.Empowering Women and BystandersA key message of Dinant’s training is that violence is never justified, and all individuals have the right to safety. The sessions emphasize:● Victims are never at fault and should report abuse without fear of retaliation.● Bystanders can intervene safely by creating distractions, calling for help, or reporting incidents.● Perpetrators must be held accountable. Dinant enforces strong disciplinary action, including reporting criminal behavior to authorities.Dinant provides multiple confidential reporting mechanisms, including an Internal Grievance Mechanism and trained Human Resources representatives.Collaboration with External ResourcesBeyond internal policies, Dinant actively promotes external support networks, directing individuals to:● Ciudad Mujer, a Honduran government initiative offering free resources to improve women’s living conditions.● The Honduran Human Rights Commission, which assists victims with legal and psychological support.● Faith-based and non-governmental organizations, offering counseling, shelter, and legal guidance.“Dinant remains committed to expanding gender-based violence prevention efforts, ensuring a safe and inclusive environment for employees and communities,” added Mr. Pineda.Dinant is a leading agribusiness and consumer packaged goods manufacturer in Central America and the Dominican Republic, committed to producing high-quality products while adhering to the highest standards of sustainability and corporate responsibility. Dinant directly employs 7,860 people with over 24,000 dependents, while supporting over 20,000 contractors, vendors, and suppliers. As a member of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO), Dinant upholds strict environmental and social standards in palm oil production, ensuring sustainability and preventing deforestation, habitat destruction, and social exploitation.

