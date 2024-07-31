36th Macao International Music Festival presents an array of intriguing outreach activities to enhance musical dialogue and exchange in the community

MACAU, July 31 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the 36th Macao International Music Festival (MIMF) will present 16 outreach activities including masterclasses, talks, pre-show talks, backstage tours, workshops, community activities and film screenings, with the aim of enhancing musical dialogue and exchange in the community and bringing the public closer to music.

Artistic directors of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, David Finckel and Wu Han, were invited to conduct masterclasses in this edition of the MIMF, sharing their unique insights into cello and piano performance, respectively, and personally steering participants to improve their skills. In the talk “Enthralled with Love and Art – Puccini’s Tosca”, Chiao Yuan-pu, who obtains a doctorate in musicology from King's College London, will analyse the highlights of the opera Tosca and the stories behind its creation, as well as explore the secret of the opera’s success. In the “Improvision Workshop”, pipa virtuoso Wu Man will share her improvisation experience and insights, and guide participants to explore their creative potential.

In the “Hong Kong and Macao Jazz Concert by Teriver Cheung and Friends – A programme of the 4th Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Culture and Arts Festival”, jazz guitarist and composer Teriver Cheung, who is active in international jazz scene, will lead a number of jazz musicians from Hong Kong and Macao to present creative and passionate performances, unleashing the boundless charm of jazz music. Besides, a number of pre-show talks, film screenings and backstage tours will also be available for the audience to have an in-depth understanding and get close to diverse aspects of music, so as to enhance their artistic appreciation.

Registration for the outreach activities can be made from 10am on 19 August (Monday). For more information on the activities of the 36th MIMF Outreach Programme, please refer to the respective booklet or visit the Festival’s webpage at www.icm.gov.mo/fimm and the respective page on Facebook (“Macao International Music Festival”). Seats are limited and some activities have an admission charge. Interested parties can register through the “Activity Applications” of the Macao One Account (activity.mo.gov.mo/activity-h5/activity-list-web). For enquiries and registration, please contact IC through tel. no. 8399 6872 during office hours or email outreach@icm.gov.mo.