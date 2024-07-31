Visit Maryland presents Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month in August
This Summer, Visit Maryland presents Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month in August, from August 2nd to August 31st.
We started it because we wanted a way to highlight all of the veg-friendly restaurants in our area and it’s since grown to incorporate omni restaurants, who are now seeing that there’s a huge demand.”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Summer, Visit Maryland presents Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month in August, from August 2nd to August 31st. The month-long celebration of plant-based eating allows vegans and omnivorous eaters to try plant-based dishes from eateries across the Baltimore/DC Metro area from a wide variety of new and past participating restaurants. While satisfying the growing demand for more plant-based options in restaurants, it also creates a testing ground for omnivorous eateries that may not have otherwise been considered veg-friendly to introduce new plant-based offerings into their menus. As the public looks forward to Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month, the organizers, Samantha Claassen of Golden West Café and Naijha Wright-Brown of The Land of Kush, will kick off the celebration with a plant-based party at The Lord Baltimore Hotel on Wednesday, July 31st from 5:30pm-8:30pm featuring vegan bites from some of the restaurants participating, drinks, and good vibes all around.
Begun in 2017, Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month was a brand new idea, not only in the DMV, but also in the country. Since starting the concept, cities like Philadelphia, Colorado Springs, and others have contacted Claassen and Wright-Brown to help replicate the concept in their communities. “We’re just excited to promote plant-based eating however we can,” the two restaurant owners comment, “We started it because we wanted a way to highlight all of the veg-friendly restaurants in our area and it’s since grown to incorporate omni restaurants, who are now seeing that there’s a huge demand for plant-based dishes on their menu. The more we can influence restaurants to have a good variety of vegan dishes, beyond just a salad, the better.” Due to that demand, the organizers have since extended Vegan Restaurant Month to span the time frame of a whole month to allow participants to get to an ever-expanding number of restaurants participating.
Unlike a traditional restaurant week that provides a prix fixe menu, participating restaurants are encouraged to create a selection of plant-based items to be offered throughout the celebration – with the understanding that inclusivity also means affordability. Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month allows restaurants to be more creative with their cuisines using plant-based and vegan ingredients while at the same time expanding their reach into the plant-based market. Part of their success is the liberty that vegan, plant-based, and even veg-curious patrons have in choosing these options over meat-centric dishes because of increased availability at more restaurant locations. Additionally, vegan customers no longer have to ask for a meal catered to their dietary restrictions which can leave some feeling embarrassed and awkward.
During the month, restaurant chefs show off their true culinary skills by creating their best and most appealing plant-based cuisine in hopes that people will vote for their dish as the best. Restaurants wishing to sign up for this month-long celebration of plant-based eating can go to www.mdveganeats.com for more information on how to register and participate. The list of current participating restaurants and eateries currently include:
The Land of Kush, Golden West Cafe, Lord Baltimore Hotel & LB Tavern, Miss Shirley’s Cafe, Towson Hot Bagels, Cafe Fili, Alma Cocina Latina, Ammoora Restaurant, Harmony Bakery, The Manor, Woodberry Kitchen, Restaurant 198, Apple Core Bakes, Oleum, Toki Underground, The Devil Wears Parsley Bakery, Café Filí, Hex Superette, Kindee Thai Cuisine, Nepenthe Brewing, Underground Pizza, Little Havana, Ci Su Vegan House, Red Emmas, and more to come!
Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month’s presenting sponsor this year is Visit Maryland, the Office of Tourism, which is committed to attracting and entertaining tourists in Maryland and creating a more plant-based future for our state. Since its inception by Land of Kush and the Golden West Cafe in Baltimore, the mission of Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month continues to be to bridge the omnivorous gap by increasing awareness, benefits, and accessibility of a plant-based diet through a fun, innovative, and community-based experience.
At Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month, everyone is welcome at the table. Join in. Visit www.mdveganeats.com for links to menus, locations, and more info.
