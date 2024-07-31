Unemployment Insurance Fund conduct inspections and client engagements at Labour Centres in Upington, 31 Jul

UIF Management and Governance Structures to conduct inspections and client engagements at Labour Centres to better understand and address operational inefficiencies

Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Management led by Commissioner Teboho Maruping will together with governance structures of the Fund, including the UIF Board as well as Audit, Risk and Fraud Committees, conduct inspections and client engagements at various Labour Centres around the country in a joint effort to better understand and address operational inefficiencies at UIF service points.

Members of the media are invited to the inspections which will take place as follows:

Date: Wednesday 31 July 2024

Venue: Upington Labour Centre, Old Post Office Building, Schroder Street, Upington.

Time: 09h00

Journalists interested in covering the inspections are requested to RSVP with Mr Sean Mmatladi on 072 120 5055 or Sean.Mmatladi@labour.gov.za

Media enquiries: Trevor Hattingh, Director: Communications +27 67 410 4099