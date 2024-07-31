Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,492 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,778 in the last 365 days.

Unemployment Insurance Fund conduct inspections and client engagements at Labour Centres in Upington, 31 Jul

UIF Management and Governance Structures to conduct inspections and client engagements at Labour Centres to better understand and address operational inefficiencies

Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Management led by Commissioner Teboho Maruping will together with governance structures of the Fund, including the UIF Board as well as Audit, Risk and Fraud Committees, conduct inspections and client engagements at various Labour Centres around the country in a joint effort to better understand and address operational inefficiencies at UIF service points.

Members of the media are invited to the inspections which will take place as follows:
Date: Wednesday 31 July 2024
Venue: Upington Labour Centre, Old Post Office Building, Schroder Street, Upington.
Time: 09h00

Journalists interested in covering the inspections are requested to RSVP with Mr Sean Mmatladi on 072 120 5055 or Sean.Mmatladi@labour.gov.za

Media enquiries: Trevor Hattingh, Director: Communications +27 67 410 4099

You just read:

Unemployment Insurance Fund conduct inspections and client engagements at Labour Centres in Upington, 31 Jul

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more