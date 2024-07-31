Madhya Pradesh Tourism shone at The 46th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee
Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Emphasizes Sustainable and Community-Centric Approach for Urban Heritage PreservationBHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Madhya Pradesh, often called the "Heart of Incredible India," offers an array of attractions that cater to every type of traveler. From the historical and cultural richness of the Khajuraho Group of Monuments and The Sanchi Stupa to the natural beauty of its national parks, waterfalls, and scenic spots, the state promises unique experiences. Adventure enthusiasts can indulge in trekking and river rafting, while eco-tourists will appreciate Madhya Pradesh’s commitment to sustainable practices. Culinary and cultural tourism also shine, with a rich heritage of traditional dishes and vibrant festivals. The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is committed to enhancing these offerings through the development of new tourism circuits, improved infrastructure, and community engagement for sustainable growth.
At the recently held 46th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in New Delhi, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board took center stage, underscoring its dedication to preserving India’s rich urban heritage. The special session on “Managing Historic Cities and Settlements: Urban Heritage in India and the HUL (Historic Urban Landscape) Recommendation” featured prominent experts, policymakers, and stakeholders discussing the challenges and opportunities in heritage conservation.
Highlighting the remarkable heritage of Gwalior and Orchha, the session brought to light Madhya Pradesh’s efforts to integrate heritage conservation with urban development. Principal Secretary of Tourism & Culture and Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla, along with Mr. Neeraj Mandloi, Principal Secretary UADD, Madhya Pradesh, Ms. Gayatri Rathore, Principal Secretary Tourism, Rajasthan, and Mr. Ramya Kumar Bhatt, Deputy Commissioner of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, shared insights on effective management of historic cities and settlements. The session was moderated by Ms. Junhi Han, Chief of Culture India UNESCO.
Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla emphasized the crucial role of community involvement in heritage conservation, advocating for a balanced approach that marries preservation with economic development, thereby creating opportunities for local communities. He stated, “Heritage cities can be developed and conserved simultaneously by placing the community at the core. We must sensitize the community, instill a sense of ownership, and generate livelihood opportunities around both built and intangible heritage. The historicity of a city can be leveraged for the wider welfare and benefit of the people at large. By creating the right framework for private investment, a balance can be achieved in heritage cities.”
Mr. Shukla further highlighted Madhya Pradesh’s success in balancing conservation with the development of serene natural destinations like its national parks. He explained, “We have created a framework where the boundaries of the national parks are sacrosanct, and tourism up to a limit is acceptable. Beyond that limit, it is strictly prohibited. Conservation and preservation of urban cities can be achieved through a holistic approach. Our heritage cities will become dynamic, vibrant, and robust examples of not only conservation, preservation, and restoration through a balanced approach but also the promotion of tourism in a significant way.”
The session underscored the significance of the HUL Recommendations in guiding heritage conservation efforts and promoting sustainable urban development in India. Madhya Pradesh’s approach to heritage conservation, which emphasizes community involvement and sustainable practices, received widespread appreciation from attendees.
