ALIGNERCO Makes Oral Care More Affordable with Launch of New Mouth Guards, Night Guards, and Retainers
Affordable, High-Quality Oral Care Solutions Now Available for AmericansHICKSVILLE, NEW YORK, USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALIGNERCO, the leading at-home clear aligner brand, announces the expansion of its product line to include a variety of essential oral care solutions. This new range features mouthguards, nightguards, and retainers designed to provide top-tier dental protection and maintenance at competitive prices.
Product Line Overview
Retainer
Priced at $150, ALIGNERCO's retainers help maintain the perfect smile achieved through orthodontic treatments, ensuring teeth stay in place and healthy.
Mouth Guards
Available for just $149, these mouth guards offer superior protection for sports and other activities, safeguarding against dental injuries. At a lower cost compared to traditional dentist-made mouth guards, ALIGNERCO makes essential dental protection accessible to all Americans.
Night Guards
Studies indicate that over 30% of Americans grind or clench their teeth during sleep, potentially leading to dental issues such as damaged enamel and jaw discomfort. ALIGNERCO offers a new selection of night guards designed to meet various needs:
Soft Night Guard for mild teeth grinding - $149
Hard Night Guard for durability - $149
Hybrid Night Guard combining comfort and protection - $165
With this new product line, ALIGNERCO continues its commitment to providing accessible, high-quality dental care products that cater to the diverse needs of Americans. Whether for sports, nighttime grinding, or post-aligner care, ALIGNERCO's new mouth guards, night guards, and retainers offer reliable solutions at affordable prices.
About ALIGNERCO
ALIGNERCO is the USA's trusted provider of at-home clear aligners, dedicated to making orthodontic care affordable and convenient. With the introduction of its new oral care products, ALIGNERCO enhances its offerings, ensuring customers receive comprehensive care for all their dental needs.
