Global Small Volume Parenteral Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The small volume parenteral market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from 163.34 billion in 2023 to $177.26 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, regulatory approvals and government initiatives, pharmaceutical outsourcing trends, and globalization and expansion of pharmaceutical markets.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The small volume parenteral market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $247.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the expansion of the biologics market, healthcare infrastructure development, increased hospitalization rates, regulatory approvals, a shift toward home healthcare, rising investment in healthcare, and global health crises.

Growth Driver Of The Small Volume Parenteral Market

The increasing number of surgeries is expected to propel the growth of the small-volume parenteral market going forward. Surgery is a medical specialty that involves using operative techniques to investigate or treat a pathological condition such as disease or injury, improve bodily function or appearance, or repair unwanted ruptured areas. The rate of surgeries is rising due to advancements in medical technology and an aging population, increasing the demand for surgical interventions. Small-volume parenteral solutions are used in surgeries to precisely administer medications, electrolytes, and nutrients directly into the bloodstream.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the small volume parenteral market include Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly and Company.

Major companies operating in the small volume parenteral market are focusing on developing innovative solutions, such as Pharmatec SVP process systems, to maximize their revenues in the market. Pharmatec SVP process systems are specialized solutions designed to produce small-volume parenteral (SVP) pharmaceuticals. These systems are tailored to meet the stringent requirements of sterile manufacturing processes, ensuring high quality and safety standards for injectable products.

Segments:

1) By Type: Ampules, Vials, Prefilled Syringes

2) By Dose Type: Single Dose, Multiple Dose

3) By Indication Type: Pain Management, Cancer Care, Malnourishment, Gastrointestinal Disorder Or Diarrhea, Diabetes, Other Indications

4) By Application: Local Anesthetics, Vaccines, Other Applications

5) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Center, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the small volume parenteral market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the small volume parenteral market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Small Volume Parenteral Market Definition

Small volume parenteral (SVP) refers to a category of sterile drug products that are intended for parenteral administration (bypassing the gastrointestinal tract) and are typically provided in volumes of 100 milliliters (mL) or less. These products are used for various medical purposes, including delivering medications, vaccines, or biological treatments directly into the body via intravenous (IV), intramuscular (IM), or subcutaneous (SC) routes.

Small Volume Parenteral Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Small Volume Parenteral Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on small volume parenteral market size, small volume parenteral market drivers and trends, small volume parenteral market major players, small volume parenteral competitors' revenues, small volume parenteral market positioning, and small volume parenteral market growth across geographies. The small volume parenteral market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

