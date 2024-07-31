The Dome by Fatma Altinbas Wins Gold in A' Jewelry Awards
Fatma Altinbas Receives Top Honor for Innovative Jewelry Design Inspired by Istanbul's Architectural HeritageCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of jewelry design, has announced Fatma Altinbas as a Gold winner for her exceptional work, The Dome ring. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of Altinbas's innovative design within the competitive jewelry industry, positioning her as a trailblazer in the field.
The Dome ring's unique design draws inspiration from the rich architectural heritage of Istanbul, particularly the iconic Hagia Sophia. By reinterpreting the building's famous domes in a contemporary jewelry piece, Altinbas has created a wearable work of art that resonates with both history enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals. This seamless blend of past and present aligns with current trends in the industry, where consumers seek meaningful and story-driven pieces.
Crafted from 18-carat rose gold and adorned with 0.22 carats of premium quality diamonds, The Dome ring showcases Altinbas's meticulous attention to detail and commitment to craftsmanship. The ring's elaborate ornamentation, featuring diamonds on both the interior and exterior, creates a striking visual impact while maintaining a comfortable and functional design. These unique attributes set The Dome apart in the market, offering wearers a truly exceptional jewelry experience.
The recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Fatma Altinbas's talent and dedication, and is expected to inspire her future creations. As a third-generation member of a distinguished jeweler family from Istanbul, Altinbas has a deep-rooted passion for precious stones and the artistry involved in jewelry making. This award further motivates her and the Mevaris team to continue pushing boundaries and exploring innovative design concepts that celebrate Istanbul's cultural wealth.
The Dome ring was designed by Fatma Altinbas, who also conducted extensive research on the history of jewelry manufacturing in Istanbul's Grand Bazaar as part of her PhD studies. This research, published in her book "Stones of The Grand Bazaar," provided the foundation for the ring's conceptualization and development.
Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=158290
About Fatma Altinbas
Fatma Altinbas is the creative director of Mevaris, a London-based jewelry company that offers unique aesthetic reinterpretations of Istanbul's heritage and its renowned Grand Bazaar. As a third-generation member of a distinguished jeweler family from Istanbul, Altinbas has inherited a deep love and admiration for precious stones and the craftsmanship that transforms them into priceless works of art. Her family's meticulous workmanship has earned them acclaim, leading to the establishment of two of Turkey's largest jewelry brands.
About Mevaris Jewellery
Mevaris Jewellery is a London-based design house founded by Fatma Altinbas in 2019. With roots in Altinbas's family business, which has been in the jewelry design and production industry since 1977, Mevaris reflects Altinbas's creative vision and expertise. Altinbas's PhD in sociology, which focused on studying jewelry artisans in Istanbul's Grand Bazaar, culminated in the publication of her book "The Stones of the Grand Bazaar" in 2019, further cementing her authority in the field.
About Golden A' Design Award
The Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that exhibit a high degree of innovation and significantly impact their target audience. Winners of this award are celebrated for their visionary approach and exceptional skill, setting new benchmarks for excellence in art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. The Golden A' Design Award acknowledges designs that not only meet but surpass expectations, encouraging continuous innovation and inspiring future generations of designers.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Now in its 16th year, the competition welcomes entries from a wide range of participants across all industries and countries. The A' Jewelry Design Award, in particular, attracts visionary jewelry designers, innovative design agencies, forward-thinking companies, leading brands, and influential players in the jewelry design industry. By participating in this distinguished award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global exposure, and be recognized for their outstanding jewelry design capabilities. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to identify and celebrate remarkable achievements that contribute to the advancement of society and inspire a better world through the power of exceptional design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://jewelrycompetitions.com
Makpal Bayetova
A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL
+39 0314972900
email us here