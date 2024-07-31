Music Director S. J. Jananiy Lends Her Talents to New International Feature Film RAIL

Rail is an international film made in India. Music Director S. J. Jananiy in Bulgaria to record strings for the Rail soundtrack. S. J. Jananiy attending one of many screenings, honored here at The Russian House in Chennai, India.

Rail, directed by Bhaskar Sakthi, is a compelling new film; S. J. Jananiy created five original musical works for the film as the music director.

The music is so appropriate and so judiciously used that it merges as one with the visuals being screened.” — Times Now News

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Indian feature film Rail premiered to critical acclaim in India on June 21, 2024, showcasing the considerable musical talents of S. J. Jananiy, who served as Music Director. The film's powerful soundtrack and score was crafted by the multi-global award-winning composer and singer-songwriter, who hails from Chennai, India. The timing is perfect as Jananiy plans a visit to the U.S. this August to screen the film, and to attend the International Singer Songwriter Association Awards, in which she is a five-time Finalist.Rail, directed by the award-winning Bhaskar Sakthi, is a compelling story rooted in Tamil, a South Indian village. S. J. Jananiy created five original soundtracks for the film, collaborating with the Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra to record the strings ensemble for the background score, and the soundtracks, adding depth and emotion to the music.Each track spans various genres, including a Tamil folklore melody, an Indian classical melody, and an emotional song sung by the iconic music director and singer "Thenisai Thendral" Deva. The soundtrack also features a peppy folk-based song by Anthony Dasan, and three songs performed by Jananiy herself. One song in particular has proven deeply moving for audiences, and that is "Elay Sevathavane” (the Oppaari Song), a traditional folk song performed during death ceremonies; a poignant string ensemble was utilized in the film version.Times Now News reviewed the film, noting "Music director S J Jananiy comes up with an apt mellifluous background score to accentuate the mood of the scene. The music is so appropriate and so judiciously used that it merges as one with the visuals being screened."Rail is a beautiful “message movie” that was produced by M. Vediyappan of Discovery Cinemas. The film's powerful and timely narrative addresses tensions between Northern and Southern Indians over migrant labor issues. The sensitive yet philosophical storyline is enhanced by Jananiy’s music, as well as Theni Eswar’s stunning cinematography (DOP) and Nagooran Ramachandran’s meticulous editing. Lyricist Rameshvaidya's beautifully written lyrics complement Jananiy’s compositions, making the soundtrack a crucial element of the film’s storytelling.Rail will be making the rounds on the international film festival circuit later this year. Already, the film has garnered exceptional recognition in India from the press, media, and audiences of all types. S. J. Jananiy’s music and original soundtracks have been praised globally, cementing her status as a leading figure in the music and film industry. Music and film lovers and experience the enchanting music of "Rail" on Spotify or the streaming platform of your choice.S. J. Jananiy and her team will attend the 2024 ISSA AWARDS of the International Singer-Songwriters Association, with a live show and performance program on Saturday, August 24th at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. She and her songs have been selected as Finalists in these five categories:1.⁠ ⁠International Female Vocalist of the Year2.⁠ ⁠International Female Album of the Year3.⁠ ⁠International Female Single of the Year4.⁠ ⁠International Female Songwriter of the Year5.⁠ ⁠International Sound Engineer of the YearS. J. Jananiy is a celebrated composer, film-score composer, and singer-songwriter known for her versatility and innovation in music. She has received multiple global awards for her work, which spans a wide range of genres and styles. Jananiy has worked with various international artists and ensembles, showcasing her talent in blending different musical traditions.In the near future, fans of S. J. Jananiy can also anticipate a new single and video titled "Naya Daur," a collaboration with OUTKLASS on the Calisomnia record label, “Hanuman Mantra”, a collaboration with Indian Trap, and two Tamil singles “Perunthalaiyoorin Nandavanam”, and a motivation song “Aazh Manasukkulle” for Brahmakumaris are releasing during the first week of August. Her forthcoming project, "I’m Flying High” is set to launch during mid-August.Internationally, her professional affiliations include The International Alliance for Women in Music, Alliance for Women Film Composers, Women in Music, Women in Film, She Is The Music, The Recording Academy, and more.For more about S.J. Jananiy 's exciting career happenings, visit her social media. Her music is available on major online platforms such as Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, Pandora, et cetera. Visit the artist’s JSJ Audio Store to explore or purchase from her extensive music catalog at https://sjjananiy.com/jsj-audio-store To listen to the Rail Soundtrack, click the Movie Song Streaming & Downloading Link - https://orcd.co/2yzn6po For more information, content, or interviews, please contact Beth Ann Hilton, The B Company, bethhilton@TheBCompany.com

"Elay Sevathavane" Lyric Video from Rail | Bhaskar Sakthi| S. J. Jananiy | Rameshvaidya | Discovery Cinemas