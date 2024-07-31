Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Testing Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Testing Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The infectious disease diagnostics testing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $35.09 billion in 2023 to $38.52 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising disease outbreaks such as SARS, Ebola, and Zika, growing awareness among healthcare professionals and the general public about the importance of early detection and prevention of infectious diseases, rise in government-funded programs for disease surveillance, control, and prevention, increasing global travel and trade have facilitated the spread of infectious diseases, and increased healthcare spending, particularly in emerging economies.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The infectious disease diagnostics testing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $58.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the continuous emergence of novel pathogens, such as new strains of influenza or COVID-19es, the shift towards personalized medicine and targeted therapies, increasing demand for rapid and on-site testing solutions, Growing emphasis on epidemiological surveillance and early detection systems, and increased research and developments activities focused on developing novel diagnostic technologies and biomarkers.

Growth Driver Of The Infectious Disease Diagnostics Testing Market

A rise in respiratory infections is expected to propel the growth of the infectious disease diagnostic testing market going forward. Respiratory infections affect the respiratory system, including the nose, throat, airways, and lungs. The increasing respiratory infections are due to viral and bacterial transmission through close contact with infected individuals, poor hygiene practices, crowded living conditions, and seasonal variations in weather patterns. Infectious disease diagnostic testing is essential for diagnosing and treating respiratory infections as it can precisely identify pathogens such as bacteria and viruses in patient samples.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the infectious disease diagnostics testing market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG.

Major companies operating in the infectious disease diagnostic testing market are focusing on developing innovative technologies, such as molecular diagnostics platforms, to sustain their position in the market. Molecular diagnostics platforms are sophisticated systems designed to detect and analyze nucleic acids (DNA or RNA) from biological samples for diagnostic purposes.

Segments:

1) By Type: Molecular Diagnostic Test, Point Of Care Tests (POCT) Infectious Disease Diagnostics Test

2) By Application: Respiratory, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs), Sexual Health, Tropical Diseases, Liver

3) By End-User: Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals And Clinics, Academic Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the infectious disease diagnostics testing market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the infectious disease diagnostics testing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Testing Market Definition

Infectious disease diagnostics testing refers to the process of identifying the presence of pathogens, such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites, in a patient's body. These tests are crucial for diagnosing infectious diseases and guiding appropriate treatment decisions. Infectious disease diagnostics testing plays a vital role in controlling the spread of infectious diseases, guiding treatment decisions, and monitoring outbreaks.

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Testing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Infectious Disease Diagnostics Testing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on infectious disease diagnostics testing market size, infectious disease diagnostics testing market drivers and trends, infectious disease diagnostics testing market major players, infectious disease diagnostics testing competitors' revenues, infectious disease diagnostics testing market positioning, and infectious disease diagnostics testing market growth across geographies. The infectious disease diagnostics testing market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

