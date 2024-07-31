Adelaide Entertainment Centre delivers big benefits for Grand Final-bound Thunderbirds as new stadium takes shape

Release date: 31/07/24

As they prepare to defend their Suncorp Super Netball Premiership with a home Grand Final, the Adelaide Thunderbirds are celebrating a record season at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

Last year, the Malinauskas Labor Government secured the rights for Adelaide to host the 2024 Super Netball Grand Final, at the same time as it reached an agreement to lock in the Entertainment Centre to be the Thunderbirds’ permanent home.

The move to the AEC has delivered significant dividends, with the Thunderbirds welcoming more than 56,000 people to their 7 home games this season, at an average of more than 8,000 per game.

This represents an increase of 115 per cent on 2023.

The Thunderbirds saw their largest ever crowd in the Round 14 season finale against the Lightning, with 9,248 people watching the Adelaide side lock in top spot on the ladder.

The Thunderbirds have secured a membership of 4,300 this season, an 85 per cent increase on last year.

The State Government has released a new concept video of its planned $92 million new multi-sport facility at Mile End to replace the ageing Netball SA Stadium.

Planning for the two stages of the project is now underway, with netball fans invited to view and provide feedback on the project at Saturday’s Grand Final.

The brand-new facility will include:

A 3,000-seat indoor show court

More indoor courts

26 outdoor courts with better shelter, improved lighting and new playing surfaces

New changerooms

Improved food and beverage facilities

More water stations



The existing stadium at Mile End has been plagued by issues including a leaking roof, failed air-conditioning and power failures which have previously forced the cancellation of games.

Construction on the new facility is expected to begin next year, with the new facility to open its doors in 2028.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

The Thunderbirds are an inspiration to tens of thousands of girls and boys across our state.

I am thrilled we have been able to secure the chance to defend their premiership at home – in front of a huge crowd at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

Our decision to support the Thunderbirds to move all games to the AEC is delivering dividends, with huge increases in attendances and memberships.

Netball is one of the state’s most popular physical activities, with more than 35,000 people regularly participating – and we’re determined to deliver grassroots facilities that are fit for purpose, which is exactly what will happen with our major investment at Mile End.

Attributable to Rhiannon Pearce

Netball is looking so good in South Australia right now. We have the best of the best in the nation headlining at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre this Saturday, and I know the Thunderbirds will put on an incredible show against the Vixens.

I know that so many young children have been inspired by seeing these women triumphant on the courts, and they are developing their own passion to give netball a go.

As a Government, we are committed to getting more kids off screens and engaging in health social activity, and the investments we are making in the new high quality facility at Mile End will go a significant way to achieving this.

Attributable to Netball SA CEO Bronwyn Klei

2024 has been a monumental year for netball in South Australia, headlined by our Adelaide Thunderbirds who have experienced a record-breaking season on and off the court.

Our move to the Adelaide Entertainment Centre has been a resounding success as we averaged over 8,000 at all seven home games – an increase of 115% on 2023.

The team made history on court with record margins and highest scores and were undefeated at our new home.

As reigning premiers, our Thunderbirds and Pink Army will now experience a home Grand Final thanks to the Malinauskas Labor Government who secured the rights to the match last year.

We have no doubt South Australia will embrace this opportunity to have the world’s best netball competition and one of the nation’s biggest sporting events right here in Adelaide.

Furthermore, plans are underway for the major $92 million redevelopment of Netball SA Stadium, and we look forward to working with the government and our community to develop a world-class facility for future generations.