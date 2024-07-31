Nation-leading numbers of students choosing vocational education in schools

Release date: 31/07/24

As the Malinauskas Labor Government continues the rollout of Technical Colleges across the state, new figures released today show almost 12,000 students chose a vocational education and training (VET) pathway while at school in 2023 – the largest increase in the nation.

The latest National Centre for Vocation Education Research VET in Schools 2023 report shows there were 11,885 students in a vocational pathway in 2023 – an increase of 1,115 students or 10.4 per cent more than in 2022.

This is above the national increase of 3.8 per cent and the largest percentage increase in the nation.

Young South Australians are embracing training pathways aligned to industries of critical significance and growing demand, such as building and construction, health, early childhood education, and disability and IT.

The figures also show program enrolments increased by 3.2 per cent to 12,870 and subject enrolments increased by 5.8 per cent to 108,950.

School-based apprentice and trainee student numbers increased by 2.3 per cent to 1,280, compared to a 7 per cent decline nationally. This was the second highest percentage increase in the nation.

In addition, the report shows increases in the number of SACE students who chose a vocational pathway:

Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander – up 54.7 per cent

Regional and remote locations – up 16.6 per cent

Female – up 9.3 per cent

Attending TAFE – up 11.5 per cent

Attending a government school – up 14.0 per cent

Studying courses at Certificate III level and above – up 7.4 per cent.

To view the full report visit www.ncver.edu.au

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

South Australia is in an enviable position, with the economy recently ranked number one in the nation by Commsec for the third time in a row, and with a number of major projects underway with critical importance to our state and the country.

Ensuring we have a skilled workforce for the future is so important and there’s never been more opportunities for young people to carve out a successful, secure and well-paid career.

We’ve done a lot of work to restore vocational education as a pathway that is just as highly regarded as university, so it’s pleasing to see students at school responding to the career opportunities on offer through a vocational pathway.

Importantly, we are seeing significant enrolment growth in areas of state priority – including building and construction, early childhood education and health.

With Findon Technical College now open and the rest of the technical colleges set to open over the next 18 months, even more school students now have access to high-quality vocational education programs preparing them for the workforce in areas of high demand.

Attributable to Chief Executive of the Department for Education, Professor Martin Westwell

We are delighted to see more students completing quality VET in schools and learning the skills needed by industry for the careers that exist here in our state. When our young people prosper so does South Australia.

South Australia is unique in the way that quality VET is recognised in the SACE providing a powerful option for students to develop the skills needed in the workplace while they complete their schooling.

Many jobs in demand require a VET qualification and students that start their VET pathway while in school are well on their way to career success.