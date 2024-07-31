University of Arizona Global Campus assistant dean recognized with Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award
Karen Ivy, left, speaking at the 2023 WINGS OF BLUE Aviation and Space Symposium at the Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum in Denver, Colorado.
Karen Ivy, assistant dean and professor of Technology Studies at the University of Arizona Global Campus received the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.
My goal is to inspire others to achieve their educational and career goals, and to explore their passion to the fullest!”CHANDLER, AZ, USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karen Ivy, assistant dean and professor of Technology Studies in the Forbes School of Business and Technology® at the University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC), was honored with the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award. The award ceremony took place on July 27, 2024, at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, VA, in conjunction with the Astronaut Reunion ceremony hosted by SHADES OF BLUE. Chief Apostle Kenneth Curry, President Biden's certifying agent for the Presidential Volunteer Service Award made the award presentations.
— Dr. Karen Ivy
The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award is the highest level of the President’s Volunteer Service Award, bestowed by the President of the United States, recognizing individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to community service and made significant contributions to society. Dr. Ivy’s recognition highlights her commitment to educating and inspiring youth in technology and leadership, both in the United States and globally.
“I feel honored to receive this prestigious award and very proud to be recognized with outstanding U.S. astronauts and aviators,” said Ivy. “My goal is to inspire others to achieve their educational and career goals, and to explore their passion to the fullest!”
The event, presented by SHADES OF BLUE, also honored former and current astronauts and space aviators. Invited guests include notable astronauts such as Ed Dwight Jr., Charles F. Bolden, Guy Bluford, and Victor Glover, among others. The evening celebrated the remarkable achievements of these space pioneers and their contributions to aviation and aerospace.
SHADES OF BLUE is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing young people with the educational opportunities, training and employment assistance needed to pursue careers in the aviation and aerospace industries, and to assist educators with the development of curricula that will prepare students for careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics, and Design (STEAMD++) industries.
“Dr. Ivy's dedication to advancing technology education and her impact on students' lives is truly inspiring,” said Maja Zelihic, dean of the Forbes School of Business and Technology® at UAGC. “Her work embodies the spirit of service and excellence that this award represents.”
Ivy is the founder of the global youth leadership program, “U.S. to Uganda,” supports the SHADES OF BLUE organization, and hosts community learning workshops and seminars to promote the development of business and technology skills and to encourage youth and adults to pursue career directions in the STEM fields. This focus underscores her influential role in promoting STEM education and her passion for empowering the next generation of leaders.
