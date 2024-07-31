Data V Tech Proud to Implement AI-powered Epicor Kinetic ERP in the Asia-Pacific Region
EINPresswire.com/ -- Data V Tech Solutions, the official representative of Epicor Software Corporation in Vietnam, is proud to introduce the innovative Epicor Kinetic ERP solution to its customers in the Asia-Pacific region. This next-generation ERP system, now powered by advanced artificial intelligence (AI), promises to revolutionize the manufacturing and supply chain industries by delivering unprecedented efficiency and insight.
EPICOR UNVEILS INTEGRATED PORTFOLIO OF AI AND DATA MANAGEMENT CAPABILITIES
Epicor, a global leader in industry-specific business software that helps companies grow, has introduced the new Epicor Grow portfolio. This integrated suite of AI and business intelligence (BI) capabilities, powered by a specialized data platform, is designed specifically for the manufacturing, distribution and retail industries.
Unveiled at the Epicor Insights 2024 user conference in Nashville, the Epicor Grow portfolio redefines the role of AI-powered ERP software in the supply chain industry. Guided by Epicor's vision to transform traditional ERP from a mere system of record to a dynamic system of action, the portfolio leverages multiple AI technologies - including generative AI, machine learning, natural language processing, and predictive analytics - to deliver more than 200 tailored industry use cases. These tools adapt to the contextual environment of workers, providing them with the insights and efficiencies they need to drive greater value.
By design, ERP technology coordinates and manages mission-critical processes across business functions at the core of an organization. Epicor sees incredible opportunities for the supply chain industry to leverage massive amounts of ERP data to apply AI - not just to automate tasks, but to enable systems to think, learn, and empower workers with the intelligence needed to make informed decisions.
The Epicor Grow portfolio is designed to capitalize on these opportunities, enabling companies to achieve new levels of efficiency, innovation and competitiveness throughout the supply chain. It reduces the complexity and friction traditionally associated with extracting and leveraging intelligence from financial and operational data, machines, and external supplier communities.
KEY ELEMENTS OF THE INTEGRATED PORTFOLIO
EPICOR PRISM™
A patent-pending generative AI service embedded in the Epicor Industry ERP Cloud. It provides workers with timely insights to make smarter decisions, specifically tuned to the Epicor data structure developed through decades of industry innovation.
EPICOR GROW AI
This tool transforms the ERP experience with AI that is easy to use, practical, and results-oriented. It delivers insights with speed and accuracy, addressing industry-specific challenges within the familiar context of Epicor solutions.
EPICOR INVENTORY FORECASTING
Leverage predictive analytics and what-if scenarios to manage inventory with embedded, machine-learning forecasting engines from Epicor's acquisition of Smart Software.
EPICOR FP&A
Deeply embedded financial planning and analysis capabilities for easy, accurate, and thorough financial reporting.
EPICOR GROW BI
This no-code technology transforms data into elegant visualizations, metrics, and dashboards. It provides alerts and enables the externalization of data blueprints to other BI tools for maximum flexibility.
ABOUT DATA V TECH SOLUTIONS
Data V Tech Solutions Company Ltd. is a pioneer in providing advanced ERP technology solutions, helping businesses optimize production processes, enhance efficiency, and achieve sustainable success. With a close partnership with Epicor, Data V Tech is committed to delivering exceptional value to our customers.
