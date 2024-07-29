Data V Tech Participates in Vietnam Industrial and Manufacturing Fair - VIMF 2024

Data V Tech at VIMF 2024

Data V Tech at VIMF 2024

Pocket V – a mobile app that increases Epicor Kinetic‘s flexibility to a new level.

Pocket V – a mobile app that increases Epicor Kinetic‘s flexibility to a new level.

Vietnam Industrial & Manufacturing Fair 2024

Vietnam Industrial & Manufacturing Fair 2024

I have been using Epicor products with Data V Tech since 2017. The system has provided Hoang Lam with excellent value in controlling processes and tasks, optimizing resources,...”
— Le Cong Chi, IT and ERP Manager at Hoang Lam
THU DUC CITY, HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data V Tech Solutions Company Ltd. (Data V Tech) excitedly participated in the Vietnam Industrial and Manufacturing Fair - VIMF 2024. This significant event served as a vital meeting point for experts and businesses in the manufacturing and automation industries.

Data V Tech's booth became a focal point of attention with its cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions. Visitors had the opportunity to experience the power of Pocket V, our mobile solution integrated with Epicor Kinetic (ERP), designed to support customers with real-time and remote access to maintenance information seamlessly.

We also showcased the advanced features of Epicor Advanced MES, revolutionizing manufacturing efficiency and productivity. Live demonstrations of automated robotic arms at our booth illustrated seamless assembly processes and the future of smart manufacturing.

Mr. Le Cong Chi, IT and ERP Manager at Hoang Lam Co., Ltd., a distinguished customer of Data V Tech, visited our booth and shared: “I have been using Epicor products with Data V Tech since 2017. The system has provided Hoang Lam with excellent value in controlling processes and tasks, optimizing resources, and extracting data efficiently. It has enabled better visibility of company activities, foreseeing risks, and helping leaders make sound policy decisions. We highly appreciate the Epicor products implemented by Data V Tech.”

Data V Tech would like to invite businesses and partners to join us at the 22nd Vietnam International Printing & Packaging Industry Exhibition - VietnamPrintPack 2024. Visit our booth to explore the latest advancements in manufacturing technology and see how Data V Tech can transform your business.

DON'T MISS VIETNAMPRINTPACK 2024! VISIT OUR BOOTH FOR GROUNDBREAKING MANUFACTURING SOLUTIONS.

About Data V Tech: Data V Tech Solutions Company Ltd. is a pioneer in providing advanced ERP technology solutions, helping businesses optimize production processes, enhance efficiency, and achieve sustainable success. With a close partnership with Epicor, Data V Tech is committed to delivering exceptional value to our customers.

TRINH LAN PHUONG
Data V Tech Solutions Company Limited
+84 778 947 011
info@datavtech.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Data V Tech Participates in Vietnam Industrial and Manufacturing Fair - VIMF 2024

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Chemical Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
TRINH LAN PHUONG
Data V Tech Solutions Company Limited
+84 778 947 011 info@datavtech.com
Company/Organization
Data V Tech Solutions Company Limited
25D Tran Van Sac Street, Quarter 5, Thao Dien Ward,
Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City, 70000
Viet Nam
+84 778 947 011
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Data V Tech Solutions Company Ltd. - a trusted and forward-thinking technology company dedicated to driving digital transformation. Specializing in a comprehensive range of services including ERP implementation, e-commerce solutions, enterprise content management, mobile applications, system integration, and cutting-edge machine monitoring solutions (IoT), Data V Tech is committed to empowering organizations to achieve operational excellence and facilitate growth through advanced technological innovations. With an unwavering focus on understanding the unique needs of each client, Data V Tech stands as a beacon of reliability and innovation in technology services, ready to take businesses to new heights through customized digital solutions.

https://www.datavtech.com/customer-success-stories/

More From This Author
Data V Tech Participates in Vietnam Industrial and Manufacturing Fair - VIMF 2024
Data V Tech Tham Dự Hội Chợ Công Nghiệp và Sản Xuất Việt Nam - VIMF 2024
Post Epicor Kinetic & Advanced MES Implementation: Essons Manufacturing Thrives
View All Stories From This Author