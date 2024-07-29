Data V Tech Participates in Vietnam Industrial and Manufacturing Fair - VIMF 2024
Data V Tech Solutions Company Ltd. (Data V Tech) excitedly participated in the Vietnam Industrial and Manufacturing Fair - VIMF 2024. This significant event served as a vital meeting point for experts and businesses in the manufacturing and automation industries.
— Le Cong Chi, IT and ERP Manager at Hoang Lam
Data V Tech's booth became a focal point of attention with its cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions. Visitors had the opportunity to experience the power of Pocket V, our mobile solution integrated with Epicor Kinetic (ERP), designed to support customers with real-time and remote access to maintenance information seamlessly.
We also showcased the advanced features of Epicor Advanced MES, revolutionizing manufacturing efficiency and productivity. Live demonstrations of automated robotic arms at our booth illustrated seamless assembly processes and the future of smart manufacturing.
Mr. Le Cong Chi, IT and ERP Manager at Hoang Lam Co., Ltd., a distinguished customer of Data V Tech, visited our booth and shared: “I have been using Epicor products with Data V Tech since 2017. The system has provided Hoang Lam with excellent value in controlling processes and tasks, optimizing resources, and extracting data efficiently. It has enabled better visibility of company activities, foreseeing risks, and helping leaders make sound policy decisions. We highly appreciate the Epicor products implemented by Data V Tech.”
Data V Tech would like to invite businesses and partners to join us at the 22nd Vietnam International Printing & Packaging Industry Exhibition - VietnamPrintPack 2024. Visit our booth to explore the latest advancements in manufacturing technology and see how Data V Tech can transform your business.
About Data V Tech: Data V Tech Solutions Company Ltd. is a pioneer in providing advanced ERP technology solutions, helping businesses optimize production processes, enhance efficiency, and achieve sustainable success. With a close partnership with Epicor, Data V Tech is committed to delivering exceptional value to our customers.
