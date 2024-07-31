Officers equipped with policy writing skills

More than 20 officers from the Department of Finance have successfully completed the two-day face-to-face workshop about writing for effective communication in a policy content.

Facilitators from Wisdom, Australia, commenced the two-day training that from 7th- 8th May, 2024.

This is the first of three similar trainings – the second and third will be in May and June. This workshop is designed for executives and professionals who seek to improve their writing skills. Kylie Flower, Wisdom’s lead facilitator said the program would help learners develop the skills and knowledge required to write effectively for diverse audiences in a range of policy context. “The workshop will develop capabilities to write with confidence and clarity,” she said.

Facilitators have demonstrated tools and techniques to ensure writing is engaging, informative and achieves officers equipped with writing skills planned outcomes.

“The program seeks to build capacity to communicate effectively through written communication. The program will look at approaches and tools that can help busy policy professionals produce quality written work in the high-tempo Department of Finance environment.”

The techniques will explore a range of potential audiences from colleagues to senior executives, up to Ministers and cabinet.

Topics in this program includes use of planning tools to develop effective documents, structure writing to

support the reader, effectively edit writing to develop clear and concise content, apply grammar and

punctuation rules in line with style requirements, apply a proofreading process to identify and correct

common errors, build on a practical foundation in being clear on intent and use outcomes focused language in a policy context.

Letty Difilapnok Acting AS- HR Skills Enhancement while thanking DoF Canberra as well as the Wisdom said this program would surely benefit our colleagues, expand their skills and knowledge and build their confidence.

“This will also improve their competencies so that they can effectively and efficiently execute their roles and responsibilities as senior officers in the department,” she said.

The workshop was funded by Department of Finance- Canberra, with the aim of staff capacity building

and professional development.

Wisdom is one of Australia’s leading learning and development providers having won over 30 awards for

educational excellence, business quality and customer service over our 25+ year history.

Wisdom facilitators are experts in leading engaging, practical and enjoyable workshops that develop skills

and capabilities that applicable immediately in the workplace.