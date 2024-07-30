ICYMI: Wall Street Journal Editorial Board Voices Support for the Energy Permitting Reform Act of 2024

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, the Wall Street Journal Editorial Board voiced their support for the Energy Permitting Reform Act of 2024, bipartisan legislation introduced by U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources (ENR), and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (I-WV), chairman of ENR.

Make Permitting Easy Again

The Manchin-Barrasso bill would be a political winner for Trump.

July 30, 2024

Wall Street Journal

Donald Trump promises to roll back regulations, but how about streamlining Washington’s creaky permitting for new projects? The time and cost it takes to start an infrastructure or energy project is one of America’s worst bottlenecks on growth, but Washington has been gridlocked on fixing the problem. See the 12 years it took to get permits to start construction on a transmission line to bring hydropower from Canada to New York City.

Mr. Trump could steal a march on Kamala Harris by endorsing a new bipartisan effort at permitting reform in the Senate. A bill introduced last week by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Wyoming Republican John Barrasso builds on common-sense reforms in last year’s debt-ceiling deal. It would establish a 150-day statute of limitations for challenging agency approvals for energy and mineral projects, which would create more legal certainty for project developers.

…

Read the full story here.