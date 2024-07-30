Joint Statement between the People's Republic of China and the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste on Strengthening Comprehensive St..

Beijing, 29 July 2024

1.At the invitation of H.E. Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, H.E. Dr. José Ramos-Horta, President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, embarked on state visit to the People’s Republic of China from 28 – 31 July 2024. This marked the first state visit by a Timorese Head of State since the restoration of independence in May 2002. During the visit, President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, H.E. Dr. José Ramos-Horta, held cordial and friendly talks with President of the People's Republic of China, H.E. Xi Jinping. The two leaders had an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral relations, regional and international issues of shared interest and reached broad important consensus. Premier Li Qiang of the State Council, Chairman Zhao Leji of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress also met with President José Ramos-Horta.

2.Both nations shared the view that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Timor-Leste 22 years ago, the two countries have acted with mutual respect and treated each other as equals, with the friendship continuing to deepen, and set a fine example of unity and cooperation between countries of different sizes. With both China and Timor-Leste at a critical phase of expediting modernization and realising rejuvenation, while facing historic changes of the world, China-Timor-Leste relations bear greater strategic significance than ever before. The discussions that have taken place this week are a continuation of the conversations held in 2023 around establishing a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership which opened a new chapter in bilateral relations. Both nations agreed to carry forward the fine tradition of mutual trust and win-win cooperation, further promote the comprehensive strategic cooperation and strive for a general direction of building the China-Timor-Leste Community with a shared future, with a view to better enhance the well-being of the two peoples.

3.Timor-Leste extended warm congratulations on the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, and the great success of convening the Third Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. Timor-Leste commends the impressive achievements China made in the First Decade of the New Era and believes that Chinese modernization presents a new paradigm, which broadens paths and options for developing countries to achieve modernization. Timor-Leste trusts that the Communist Party of China will lead all Chinese people of all ethnic groups in a concerted effort to realize the Second Centenary Goal of building a great modern socialist country in all aspects, and to advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

4.China highly commended Timor-Leste for continuing to advance national rejuvenation and development during the 22 years since the Restoration of Independence and for the important achievements it has made in economic construction and the improvement of livelihoods. China believes that Timor-Leste is well positioned to accelerate national development and expressed its willingness to continue providing assistance to support Timor-Leste’s social and economic progress.

5.The two nations agreed to maintain the positive momentum of high-level exchanges, reinforce strategic communication and solidify friendship and mutual trust so as to keep strengthening bilateral relations. The two nations further agreed to enhance communication among central and local governments, legislative bodies, political parties, promote experience sharing in governance, so as to solidify friendship and political mutual trust.

6.The two nations emphasized that mutual support on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns demonstrated the strategic significance of China-Timor-Leste relations. Both sides stressed that the authority of UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 brooks no dispute. Timor-Leste reiterated its firm unequivocal adherence to the one-China principle, recognized that there is but one China in the world, and that the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole lawful government representing the whole of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory. Timor-Leste is opposed to any form of "Taiwan independence," will not establish any form of diplomatic relationship or conduct any form of official contacts with Taiwan, and supports all the efforts of the Chinese government to realize national reunification. Timor-Leste firmly respects China’s position on issues related to Xinjiang and Xizang.

China reiterated its firm support for the people of Timor-Leste in choosing the development path best suited to its national circumstances, and for Timor-Leste's efforts to safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests, and opposes any external interference in Timor-Leste's internal affairs.

7.Timor-Leste highly appreciated the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind proposed by President Xi Jinping and the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative. The two nations will make joint efforts to promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, and advance the building of a community with a shared future for mankind. President José Ramos-Horta also spoke positively of China’s important role in promoting world peace and development.

8.The two nations will further their development strategies by deepening cooperation in four key areas: industry revitalization, infrastructure development, food security, and livelihood improvement. The Chinese side stands ready to strengthen cooperation with Timor-Leste in such areas as trade and investment, agriculture and fishery, health, water conservancy, energy, education and poverty reduction, expand cooperation on tourism, digital economy, green development and help Timor-Leste to achieve independent and sustainable development. The two sides spoke highly of the achievements of Belt and Road cooperation and agreed to sign BRI Cooperation Plan, Civil Air Transport Agreement and MOU on strengthening agricultural cooperation.

9.The two nations agreed to enhance exchanges at all levels between the military and police forces, strengthen cooperation in such areas as personnel training, equipment technology, the conduct of joint exercises and training, police affairs and law enforcement.

10.The two nations agreed to further strengthen friendship province cooperation between Hunan Province and Manatuto Municipality, and encourage the establishment of sister-city ties between Macao Special Administrative Region and Dili, and continue to enhance sister-city cooperation and people-to-people exchanges to forge closer bonds between the two peoples.

11.China supports Timor-Leste's accession to ASEAN, welcomes Timor-Leste to play a larger role in regional cooperation, and will render help within the scope of its capacity to Timor-Leste in capacity building and other aspects. China will share more development opportunities and benefits with Timor-Leste through the platforms of China-ASEAN cooperation and East Asia cooperation. The two sides will jointly uphold regional peace, development and prosperity, oppose cobbling together any exclusive groupings in the region.

China also congratulated Timor-Leste for its accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and supports Timor-Leste in better integrating into the multilateral trade system and playing a bigger role in international affairs. Both sides stand ready to safeguard the WTO-centered multilateral trading system and oppose “decoupling”and trade protectionism in any form. As developing member countries of WTO, China and Timor-Leste will jointly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing member countries.

12.The two nations commended the important role of the Forum for Economic and Trade Cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macau) in promoting mutually beneficial cooperation and economic ties. Both sides will ensure sound implementation of the outcomes of the Sixth Ministerial Conference of the Forum and enhance cooperation under the framework of the Forum. They also agreed that Timor-Leste has a key bridging role to play in fostering cooperation between China and other Portuguese speaking countries.

13.This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence. Both sides believed that the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, which was included in the Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the two nations, should be further promoted. All countries, regardless of size, should be treated as equal. China and Timor-Leste support the role of UN in playing a central role in maintaining world peace, promoting common development and advancing international cooperation, and will strengthen mutual support in international affairs. The two nations will firmly uphold the UN-centered international system, the international order based on international law and the norms governing international relations underpinned by the purpose and principles of the UN Charter. Both nations agreed to jointly maintain the unity and cooperation of the international community, oppose hegemonism and power politics, uphold true multilateralism, and promote humanity's common values of peace, development, equity, justice, freedom, democracy and human rights.

14.China stands ready to support the g7+ initiated by Timor-Leste to play a bigger role in international affairs, encourages developing countries to enhance unity and cooperation to safeguard common interests.

15.The two nations agreed that climate change is a global challenge that requires all countries to respond with joint efforts in accordance with the principle of equity, common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, to promote the full and effective implementation of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and its Paris Agreement. Developed countries should fulfil their commitment to provide means of implementation, including financial support and technology transfer to developing countries. The Chinese side stands ready to enhance cooperation in disaster prevention and reduction with Timor-Leste and provide assistance to the best of its capability to Timor-Leste in tackling climate change.

16.During the visit, the two sides signed The Cooperation Plan between the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Government of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste on Jointly Promoting the Belt and Road Initiative, and cooperation documents in such areas as agriculture, civil air transport, digital economy, green development, infrastructure, implementation of the GDI, radio and television, media and public culture.

17.President José Ramos-Horta expressed gratitude for the warm, friendly and generous hospitality of President of the People’s Republic of China, H.E. Xi Jinping, the Chinese government and people and looked forward to early visits to Timor-Leste by Chinese leaders.