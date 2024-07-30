NEBRASKA, July 30 - CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Requests Federal Aid for May 20 – June 3 Storms

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has requested a federal disaster declaration from President Joe Biden, due to damage resulting from a series of storms impacting nearly 20 counties May 20 – June 3.

The request encompasses the following counties: Burt, Butler, Colfax, Dodge, Douglas, Dundy, Fillmore, Hamilton, Hayes, Hitchcock, Howard, Keith, Platte, Polk, Red Willow, Saunders and Washington. Damage to public infrastructure in those combined counties is estimated to exceed $11.5 million.

Lincoln County, which was included in a state disaster declaration along with the 17 other counties, did not qualify for the federal request, due to not meeting the threshold for aid. The state declaration from Gov. Pillen in mid-June freed up state funds and resources to help counties impacted by severe thunderstorms, high winds, multiple tornadoes, heavy rain and flooding.

At the same time, Gov. Pillen requested and was granted, an extension to submit the federal disaster declaration, giving state and federal emergency managers time to complete the necessary damage assessments in affected counties.