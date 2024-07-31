Forensic Psychiatrist Dr. Michael Schirripa Releases Debut Psychiatric Thriller: Mindhunt
The world's first psychiatric thriller written by a forensic psychiatrist offers readers a thought-provoking, fast-paced read they won’t want to put down
Treating patients as a forensic psychiatrist inspired Mindhunt's gripping narrative, ensuring medically accurate scenes and characters while authentically representing forensic psychiatry.”ADELAIDE, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adelaide-based forensic psychiatrist, Dr. Michael Schirripa, has released his debut psychiatric thriller, Mindhunt, which delves into the world of psychiatry with unprecedented authenticity.
Drawing on 20 years of experience treating patients in secure mental health facilities, hospitals, prisons, and in his private practice, Dr. Schirripa brings a unique perspective to the thriller genre.
Mindhunt is the world's first forensic psychiatric thriller written by a forensic psychiatrist, bringing accurate psychiatric scenes to life on the page, with real-world insight.
The novel follows Dr. Jack Giorgio, a young forensic psychiatrist who embarks on a thrilling adventure at a secure mental health hospital in London under the guidance of the esteemed Professor Nathan Mortimer. As Dr. Giorgio navigates the new secure ward, he uncovers disturbing secrets. He finds himself entangled in a web of mystery surrounding the sudden death of a billionaire's daughter, and the admission of a new patient charged with a shocking crime.
Dr. Schirripa shares: “Treating patients as a forensic psychiatrist over the past two decades inspired the gripping narrative in Mindhunt, making each scene and character medically accurate, while bringing an authentic representation of forensic psychiatry to life.
I wanted to write a thriller that dives deep into the human psyche, exploring complex and often misunderstood mental illnesses like psychosis. I hope that by showing the person being treated, I can challenge some preconceived notions on mental illness.”
Those offered a pre-read of Mindhunt ahead of the release date were asked to share what they thought once they closed the book: “Brilliant,” “thought-provoking” and “fast-paced” were a few ways the novel was described, and is sure to get the heart racing of any thriller enthusiast.
Mindhunt is available on Booktopia and Amazon in paperback and Kindle formats for RRP$30. To order a copy of Mindhunt directly from Dr. Michael Schirripa, or to find out more information, head to https://michaelschirripa.com/
About Dr. Michael Schirripa
Dr. Michael Schirripa is a specialist forensic psychiatrist based in Adelaide. With over 20 years of experience working in secure mental health facilities, hospitals, prisons, and his private practice, Dr. Schirripa is an expert in the field of psychiatry. Mindhunt is his debut novel. He is also the creator and host of the podcast series "Mindhunting: Journeys In Forensic Psychiatry.”
