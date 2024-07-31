CTO Launches Allied Member Webinar Series to Boost Tourism Expertise
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has launched the Allied Member Webinar Series, an important program designed to showcase the expertise of CTO’s Allied members and enhance knowledge sharing within the tourism sector. Coordinated in collaboration with the Allied Board of Directors, the series will feature presentations by Allied members on areas of critical importance to stakeholders in the Caribbean tourism industry. Part 1 of the series is scheduled to run from August to November 2024.
“The CTO is pleased to be able to provide its members with this platform to engage tourism stakeholders across our membership and beyond,” shared Faye Gill, CTO’s Director of Membership Services. “Allied members are key global partners of the CTO and are expertly positioned to support the development of Caribbean tourism. We are confident this series will demonstrate their valuable contributions.”
The webinar series will cover a range of key topics and provide meaningful insights in areas of interest to tourism leaders and practitioners across the region.
Registration for the webinars is open to the public to encourage broad participation and foster inclusivity, allowing individuals from various backgrounds to benefit from the discussions.
Allied membership comprises businesses, non-government organizations, and associations directly or indirectly involved in or influencing the Caribbean tourism sector. Allied members are vital partners of the CTO and have consistently made positive contributions to the organization’s work over the years.
“The Allied Member Webinar Series is designed to showcase, inform and educate all tourism industry partners, bringing significant value to their strategic and operational planning at this pivotal period of tourism growth,” remarked William Griffith, Chairman of the Allied Board and Managing Director of WCG Consulting Ltd. He further commented that this dynamic group of companies and organizations already brings expertise and value to the broader CTO membership, which forms the largest public and private tourism network in the region.
Registration details and a full schedule of webinars will be announced soon. Interested parties are encouraged to follow CTO’s social media channels for the latest updates.
To become an Allied member, visit onecaribbean.org.
Heather Gibbs
“The CTO is pleased to be able to provide its members with this platform to engage tourism stakeholders across our membership and beyond,” shared Faye Gill, CTO’s Director of Membership Services. “Allied members are key global partners of the CTO and are expertly positioned to support the development of Caribbean tourism. We are confident this series will demonstrate their valuable contributions.”
The webinar series will cover a range of key topics and provide meaningful insights in areas of interest to tourism leaders and practitioners across the region.
Registration for the webinars is open to the public to encourage broad participation and foster inclusivity, allowing individuals from various backgrounds to benefit from the discussions.
Allied membership comprises businesses, non-government organizations, and associations directly or indirectly involved in or influencing the Caribbean tourism sector. Allied members are vital partners of the CTO and have consistently made positive contributions to the organization’s work over the years.
“The Allied Member Webinar Series is designed to showcase, inform and educate all tourism industry partners, bringing significant value to their strategic and operational planning at this pivotal period of tourism growth,” remarked William Griffith, Chairman of the Allied Board and Managing Director of WCG Consulting Ltd. He further commented that this dynamic group of companies and organizations already brings expertise and value to the broader CTO membership, which forms the largest public and private tourism network in the region.
Registration details and a full schedule of webinars will be announced soon. Interested parties are encouraged to follow CTO’s social media channels for the latest updates.
To become an Allied member, visit onecaribbean.org.
Heather Gibbs
Marketplace Excellence
+1 201-861-2056
email us here