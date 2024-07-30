CANADA, July 30 - From Saulteau First Nations: https://www.saulteau.com/cultural-centre/sfn-cultural-centre-grande-opening-a-success/

Saulteau First Nations was thrilled to announce the grand opening of its highly anticipated Cultural and Recreation Centre on July 24, 2024.

Nestled in a picturesque location that resonates with the community’s deep connection to the land, the Cultural Centre’s design harmoniously blends traditional architectural elements with modern sustainability practices. The use of natural materials and the incorporation of symbolic motifs in the design pay homage to the Saulteau people’s ancestral skills and respect for nature.

Inside, the Centre will feature an extensive array of exhibits showcasing traditional arts, crafts, and historical artifacts, each telling a story of the Saulteau First Nations’ past. Interactive displays and multimedia installations are also planned to offer an immersive educational experience to visitors of all ages.

A significant highlight of the Centre is the inclusion of spaces dedicated to the teaching and learning of Saulteau’s traditional languages and cultural practices. Workshops, lectures, and classes conducted by elders and experts will be regular events, fostering a strong sense of community and continuity of traditions.

Furthermore, the Centre aims to be more than just a museum. It envisions becoming a vibrant gathering place for both the Saulteau community and visitors. The Centre hosts a performance area for cultural events, a community hall for social gatherings, and outdoor spaces for traditional ceremonies.

The Saulteau First Nations Cultural and Recreation Centre stands as a testament to the resilience and pride of the Saulteau people. It is not just a building but a living, breathing entity that encapsulates the spirit of a community looking forward to a future where their culture and traditions are not just remembered but actively lived and celebrated.

This project was made possible with generous funding through the Community, Culture, and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, which is a bilateral agreement between the Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia.

“The historical grand opening of our Cultural Centre has opened many doors for Treaty 8 nations to continue to grow and prosper together, utilizing their values and principles, creating a strong foundation on culture and tradition for future generations,” said Chief Rudy Paquette of Saulteau First Nations.

“I am excited to celebrate the opening of the Saulteau First Nations Culture and Community Centre,” said the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. “This unique hub will be a place to showcase the nation's culture through art, historical artifacts, and the architecture itself, as well as offer workshops, performances and events for the community. We will continue to work with Indigenous communities on culturally significant projects such as these.”

“The grand opening of the Saulteau Culture and Community Centre will bring people of all ages together to focus on their well-being and honour Saulteau culture,” said Anne Kang Minister of Municipal Affairs (BC). “Creative, community-serving projects like this not only strengthen bonds but also ensure the vibrant continuity of cherished traditions.”

Saulteau First Nations has created a new Culture & Heritage department which will lead the programming offered in this new building. The team is working actively on programming to revitalize our language, share stories of our elders, upcoming community events, and new recreation programming for our community.

The first major event to be held in this building will be the Healing the Land Conference held October 7-10, 2024. Details can be found at: https://healingthelandconference.ca/

