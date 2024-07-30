Mayor Bowser Announces Organizational Changes within DC Government

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a series of organizational changes within DC Government, including a realignment of the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Operations and Infrastructure (DMOI). To streamline government operations, increase organizational efficiency, and enhance resident engagement, executive and independent agencies in the DMOI cluster will now report through the City Administrator, the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED), and the Assistant City Administrator for Government Operations.



Keith Anderson will depart his role as Deputy Mayor for Operations and Infrastructure this month for a role outside District government. With a government career spanning more than twenty years, Deputy Mayor Anderson has been one of the longest-serving cabinet members of the Bowser Administration. He has held several positions of executive leadership, including Deputy Mayor for Operations and Infrastructure, Interim Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, Director of the Department of General Services, and Director of the Department of Parks and Recreation. Deputy Mayor Anderson also served as Director of the Department of Energy in the prior administration.



The following agencies will now report through the Assistant City Administrator for Government Operations:



Executive agencies

Department of For-Hire Vehicles (DFHV)

Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV)



Independent agencies

DC Water

Office of the People’s Counsel (OPC)

Public Service Commission (PSC)





The following agencies will now report through the City Administrator:



Executive agencies

Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE)

Department of Public Works (DPW)

District Department of Transportation (DDOT)



The following agencies will now report through DMPED:



Executive agencies

Department of Buildings (DOB)

Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking (DISB)

Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection (DLCP)



Independent agencies

Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Administration (ABCA)



This realignment is effective Wednesday, July 31, 2024.



