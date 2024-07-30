Submit Release
Squirrel Revolutionizes Document Archiving for SharePoint Online

SmiKar Software is proud to announce the launch of Squirrel, the cutting-edge automated document archiving solution designed specifically for SharePoint Online.

Squirrel is the ultimate solution for SharePoint Online document management, offering unparalleled efficiency and security. Author: Mark Smith, CEO of SmiKar Software”
MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmiKar Software is thrilled to introduce Squirrel, a groundbreaking solution for automated document archiving in SharePoint Online. Designed to streamline data management and reduce storage costs, Squirrel offers an innovative approach to archiving that maintains data accessibility and security, ensuring businesses can manage their documents efficiently and effectively.
Efficient Document Archiving

Squirrel automates the archiving of SharePoint Online documents to more cost-effective Azure Blob Storage based on customizable lifecycle policies. By moving infrequently accessed documents, Squirrel helps organizations optimize their storage costs without compromising on data availability or security.

Seamless User Experience

Squirrel's unique approach ensures a transparent experience for users. When a document is archived, Squirrel leaves a stub file in SharePoint with the same file name as the original, allowing users to access and rehydrate the data with just a click. This seamless integration means users can continue working as usual, without disruptions.

Enhanced Security

Data security is paramount with Squirrel. The solution encrypts all archived data, ensuring that sensitive information remains protected. With robust encryption and authentication measures in place, organizations can trust that their data is secure at all times.

Comprehensive Reporting

Squirrel provides detailed reporting on the status of documents and files in SharePoint, offering valuable insights into data usage and storage trends. This reporting capability empowers organizations to make informed decisions about their document management strategies.

Integration with OneDrive-Synced Folders

Squirrel also supports OneDrive-synced folders from SharePoint, providing a holistic solution for managing document archiving across the Microsoft ecosystem.

REST APIs for Custom Integrations

For organizations seeking to tailor their document management processes, Squirrel offers a comprehensive set of REST APIs. These APIs enable custom integrations, allowing businesses to extend Squirrel's functionality to meet their unique needs.

Join the Squirrel Revolution

With its innovative features and user-friendly approach, Squirrel is set to revolutionize document archiving for SharePoint Online. SmiKar Software invites organizations to experience the benefits of Squirrel and achieve significant savings and enhanced security for their document management needs.

For more information, visit https://www.smikar.com/squirrel or contact us at sales@smikar.com.

About SmiKar Software

SmiKar Software is a Melbourne-based company specializing in developing innovative software and SaaS solutions. With a focus on efficiency through innovation, SmiKar Software is committed to helping organizations optimize their operations and achieve their goals.

Contact:

Mark Smith
CEO, SmiKar Software
mark.smith@smikar.com

SmiKar
+61 420 983 957
