Award-Winning Sports Producer & Executive Mike Basone Launches Victory Road Studios, Debuts Animated Sports Talk Series
“Rabid Fans” animated digital series brings no-holds-barred, humorous commentary and satirical analysis on current sports topics in a never-before-seen formatLOS ANGELES, CA, 90024, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Filmmaker and former Head of Unscripted at NEO and Whistle Studios, Mike Basone, announced the launch of his sports entertainment company, Victory Road Studios – along with the upcoming release of its first scripted original series, “Rabid Fans,” a satirical animated digital series set in the world of sports commentary.
“We’re thrilled to launch Victory Road at a time when younger, more diverse audiences are driving the rapid changes of content consumption,” said Founder and CEO, Mike Basone. “Building on the success of past projects with sports legends like Steph Curry and Dwyane Wade, we believe we are uniquely positioned to create the kinds of groundbreaking content and innovative formats that will cut through the noise. The launch of “Rabid Fans,” a genre-busting animated sports commentary series, highlights that direction. And I think sports fans everywhere will enjoy its irreverent and unfiltered spin on the real-world sports shows they love.”
“Rabid Fans” – Four Sports-Obsessed Critters with Real Talk, Comedy, and Unrivaled Analysis
Beneath the streets of New York City lies an underground world of sports commentary. Join legendary rodent host Pete Seratti and his animated panel of subterranean superfans as they dig deep below the surface-level takes of the day to debate the hottest topics in sports.
Victory Road has assembled star power from the comedy and sports worlds to bring this dynamic cast of characters to life:
Pete Seratti: Host and Rat, voiced by Mike Basone
Frankie: Co-Host and Mutant Pigeon, voiced by actor Carl McDowell of HBO’s “Ballers.” McDowell will also serve as a producer
Lulu: Co-Host and Squirrel, voiced by host and prominent sports content creator, Rachel DeMita
Croach: Co-Host and Cockroach, voiced by comedian and TikTok Star Jack Usher, who will appear on USA Network’s upcoming unscripted competition, “The Anonymous”
The series is created, developed and executive produced by Mike Basone and Zac Greenbaum – with Zac Greenbaum as head writer. Visual development artist Justin Runfola designed the characters and environments, and Jordan Olson is the animator.
The first episode will premiere Aug. 6, 2024 on the Victory Road Studios YouTube channel. Additional content will be featured regularly across Rabid Fans’ social channels (YouTube Shorts, Instagram, TikTok, X, Facebook, and Snapchat).
A Studio Charging Toward Victory Lane:
Mike Basone is leading the new company after previously serving as the Head of Unscripted for NEO Studios and Whistle Studios. Prominent past projects include NAACP Award-nominated series “Benedict Men” with NBA superstar Steph Curry, as well as the BANFF Award-nominated series “Legacy: In the Shadow of Greatness” (a Discovery+ Original) with NBA legend Dwyane Wade.
Victory Road Studios is currently in production on several high-profile projects, including feature documentaries with actor-turned-NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz, as well as four-time World's Strongest Man, Brian Shaw. The studio also boasts a robust digital portfolio, assisting major sports brands, athletes, and creators in expanding their reach across social media.
In addition, the company is building its Owned & Operated social media channels, with a mission to create elevated and innovative content across all platforms to entertain the next generation of sports fans.
To schedule a media interview with studio executives or talent, contact media@victoryrdstudios.com.
About Victory Road Studios:
Victory Road Studios is an emerging production and multimedia powerhouse that’s redefining the intersection of sports and entertainment – poised to meet the rapidly changing content consumption habits of audiences everywhere. Founded and led by award-winning sports filmmaker and creative executive, Mike Basone, the company’s unique projects include the genre-busting satirical and animated sports talk show, “Rabid Fans” – and upcoming documentaries with actor and current NASCAR driver, Frankie Muniz, and four-time World's Strongest Man, Brian Shaw. The studio also boasts a robust digital portfolio, assisting major sports brands, athletes and creators in expanding their reach across social media.
For more information about Victory Road Studios and its upcoming projects, visit www.victoryrdstudios.com and follow its journey across social media channels @VictoryRoadStudios & @RabidFans.
# # #
Contacts:
Victory Road Studios Publicity Team
Media@victoryrdstudios.com
Press Team
Victory Road Studios
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
"Rabid Fans" Trailer