NBA Icon, Carmelo Anthony and Asani Swann Join Digital Animated Sports Series "Rabid Fans" as Executive Producers

10-Time NBA All Star & entrepreneur, Carmelo Anthony to appear as show’s first celebrity guest, setting the stage for a star-studded lineup in the coming months

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creative 7 co-founders Carmelo Anthony and Asani Swann have signed on as executive producers of "Rabid Fans", an animated satirical sports commentary series from Victory Road Studios.Anthony and Swann join "Rabid Fans" co-creators Mike Basone, CEO of Victory Road, and writer Zac Greenbaum as fellow EPs.Targeting the shifting media habits of younger audiences, "Rabid Fans" delivers a humorous, irreverent critique of sports media and fan culture from a unique perspective. The show’s animated panelists—four feral critters—host their podcast from a makeshift studio beneath the streets of New York City, where they dig deep below surface-level takes to debate the hottest topics in sports.Since its soft launch across social media platforms in August, "Rabid Fans" has garnered more than 5 million cross-platform views and has attracted more than 30,000 followers. The 10-time NBA All-Star and entrepreneur will appear as the show’s first celebrity guest.“Rabid Fans is an entertaining take on sports culture that doesn’t hold back,” Anthony said. “It captures the passion, energy and real talk of fans, and we’re excited to help bring this original and creative series to an even bigger audience.”“It’s the first of its kind and addresses the viewing habits of today’s sports fans,” added Swann. “Mike and Zac have created something truly original with Rabid Fans, and Carmelo and I immediately saw its limitless potential. We’re thrilled to be a part of it and excited to get to work.”“Having Carmelo and Asani on board is a game-changer for Rabid Fans,” said Basone. “Their entrepreneurial spirit and creative vision make them the perfect partners to help drive the next stage of growth. Our show’s characters, who are die-hard Knicks fans, lost their minds when they heard the news.”The "Rabid Fans" cast includes Carl McDowell (Ballers), who also produces; sideline reporter/host Rachel DeMita (Courtside Club); comedian Jack Usher (The Anonymous); and Victory Road CEO Mike Basone.To view full episodes and additional content, follow @RabidFans on YouTube TikTok and Instagram For more information, or to schedule an interview with Rabid Fans executives or talent, contact Media@victoryrdstudios.com.About Creative 7Creative 7 is a global, multi-platform content company producing purpose-driven projects spanning film, television, documentary, animation, audio and digital content that speaks to the evolution of the human spirit through adversity, social activism, and compelling, entertainment-forward storytelling. Spurred by a passion for inclusive and intentional content, NBA All-Star and entrepreneur Carmelo Anthony and his longtime business partner and co-founder of Creative 7, Asani Swann, established the company to champion the narratives and voices that for too long have gone unheard. Agnostic of genre or platform, Creative 7 is a force propelling groundbreaking, uplifting—and, at times—heartbreaking stories for change to a global audience. Creative 7 has a slate of projects in various stages of development and production that uniquely champion diversity, social impact, and aim to serve as true catalysts for change in an unprecedented time where the world needs it now more than ever before.About Victory Road StudiosFounded in 2023 by award-winning sports filmmaker and creative executive, Mike Basone, Victory Road Studios is a dynamic sports entertainment company focused on creating innovative, engaging content for today’s audiences. Other projects in development and production include documentaries with actor-turned-NASCAR driver, Frankie Muniz, and four-time World’s Strongest Man, Brian Shaw. The company also boasts a robust digital portfolio, assisting major brands, athletes and creators in expanding their reach across social media.For more information about Victory Road Studios and its upcoming projects, visit www.victoryrdstudios.com and follow @RabidFans across social media YouTube, TikTok and Instagram.# # #Contacts:Rabid Fans Publicity TeamMedia@victoryrdstudios.com

"Rabid Fans" Trailer | The World's No.1 Underground Sports Show

