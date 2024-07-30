Submit Release
MPD Searching for Attempted Vehicle Theft Suspect in Northeast

 

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying an attempted car thief.

On July 26, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the victim saw the suspect in the driver’s seat of her SUV in the 600 block of 2nd Street, Northeast. When she yelled at him to get out, he backed the victim’s vehicle into a parked vehicle before fleeing on foot.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24114411

