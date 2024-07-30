Task Force 59 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Capt. John Barrientos relieved Capt. Colin Corridan, who assumed command of TF 59 in March 2023.

The task force specializes in the integration of unmanned systems and artificial intelligence with maritime operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. Under Corridan’s leadership, TF 59 personnel participated in over 30 exercises and operations including the U.S. Navy’s first unmanned transit of the Strait of Hormuz and the transition of an unmanned aerial vehicle from a commercial application to supporting military operations.

Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet, noted Corridan’s performance as the task force commander as he advances the operational integration of unmanned systems paired with A.I. platforms.

“Your tour here has been nothing short of exceptional,” said Wikoff. “Although much experimentation had been done, you were the catalyst for moving us from concepts and ideas to real-time relevant solutions for operational problems — the connective tissue between industry, Navy leadership, technology and multiple regional partners.”

While commanding TF 59, Corridan commissioned a new task group focused on unmanned operations in January 2024. The task group, known as Task Group 59.1, focuses on the operational deployment of unmanned systems teamed with manned operators to bolster maritime security across the Middle East region. The task group ensures the seamless integration of new technology introduced to operators while in theater.

Corridan praised the efforts of the men and women he served alongside.

“This is a tight knit group individuals from various nations and it was incredible to see the beauty of the team operating together in a quick and timely fashion from the past couple of months,” Corridan said. “The talent that came in and their different experiences, diverse backgrounds and abilities really lent to making this team really strong.”

With his tour complete, Corridan will next report to the Disruptive Capabilities Office in Washington, D.C.

Barrientos assumes command of TF 59 following a Chief Naval Operations fellowship to the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. This will be his third tour in the U.S. 5th Fleet region.

“We're integrating cutting edge technology to enhance maritime domain awareness, deter malign actors and foster new partnerships. The 5th Fleet area of operations remains an ideal location for this endeavor given the region's unique geography, climate and strategic importance,” said Capt. John Barrientos, incoming commander of TF 59. “I'm eager to see what the future holds and how we shape it together. Thank you for your hard work thus far and for the efforts you're going to be putting forward as we move forward together in support of our nation.”

The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses approximately 2.5 million square miles of water space and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal and Strait of Bab al-Mandeb.