Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,539 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,987 in the last 365 days.

Commentary | Calif. Supreme Court continues vertical exhaustion trend

The need to exhaust every primary policy for every policy period — each with their own coverage issues — potentially created protracted litigation, delaying benefits owed to policyholders. The Court's adoption of vertical exhaustion mitigates these concerns.

You just read:

Commentary | Calif. Supreme Court continues vertical exhaustion trend

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more